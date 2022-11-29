Ben Simmons exits second quarter against Magic with left knee pain – The Denver Post

Nets star Ben Simmons left Monday’s game against the Orlando Magic with left knee pain.

It’s a definite setback for Simmons, who had already had a bout with pain in the same knee in the second straight game following Sunday’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

This is Simmons’ second encounter with left knee pain this season. He missed four consecutive games from late October to the second week of November due to knee swelling. He eventually had fluid drained from the knee.

Simmons left the field with nine minutes left in the second quarter. It’s unclear if his knee came into contact with another player’s or if it became sore due to the number of minutes played.

Simmons missed all of last season due to a combination of mental health issues and a lower back injury that required epidural and eventually off-season surgery. After turning a corner with his back, Simmons’ left knee flared up.

Since the rotation returned on Nov. 15, Simmons is averaging 13.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

His last bout with knee pain sidelined him for eight days and three games.

