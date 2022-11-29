Bet £10 and get £30 free bet with talkSPORT BET

England and Wales face off in an all-British affair tonight, with both sides still aiming to secure their place in the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup.

Al Rayyan’s Ahmad bin Ali Stadium will host Wales against England tonight.

Wales have everything to do in their last group game of the 2022 World Cup after their disappointing 2-0 loss to Iran in their second match leaves them bottom of Group B with just one point to his credit.

Wales need to beat England to have a chance of making the round of 16 and will be hoping Iran and USA will draw in their final game.

A four-goal victory for Rob Page’s men, however, would send the Dragons through the knockout stage regardless of the outcome of the game against Iran.

England are virtually through and will be confirmed in the Round of 16 until they fall to a four-goal loss on Tuesday night.

Gareth Southgate’s men need a win to secure top of the group but a draw will be enough for them if Iran don’t beat USA, provided USA win not by five.

England have won the last six meetings between the two sides since 1984, the most recent being a 3-0 friendly win at Wembley two years ago.

