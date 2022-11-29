Biden calls on Congress to pass legislation to block railroad strike

President Biden on Monday urged Congress to impose a labor agreement brokered by his administration on railroads and unions to avoid a potentially crippling strike at the height of the holiday season.

Mr Biden said he would generally side with the right to strike, but a railroad strike presented a special case.

“As a proud pro-Labour president, I hesitate to override the ratification procedures and the opinions of those who voted against the deal. But in this case — where the economic impact of a shutdown would harm millions of other workers and families — I believe Congress needs to use its powers to pass this deal,” Biden said in a statement.

The Biden administration brokered the deal in September, but four influential railroad unions rejected it, giving both sides less than two weeks to avoid a strike before the Dec. 9 strike deadline.

Union officials have warned that a deal is increasingly unlikely and called it unfair. They said they would not endorse the Biden-backed deal because it lacks sick days and continues to penalize workers for taking sick days.

A strike could devastate the U.S. economy by disrupting the supply chain, disrupting passenger travel and delaying the arrival of critical materials at water treatment plants at the height of the holiday season.

Mr Biden said he did not want to rely on Congress to resolve the crisis, but said he had no choice. He warned that a railway strike “will plunge this country into a devastating rail freight shutdown”.

“My economic advisers report that up to 765,000 Americans — many unionized workers themselves — could be laid off in the first two weeks alone. Communities could lose access to the chemicals needed to ensure clean drinking water. Farms and ranches across the country may not be able to feed their livestock,” he said.