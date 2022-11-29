Pin 0 Shares

It is almost a month after the Migos trio’s youngest rapper Takeoff was tragically murdered during a dice game in Houston. Authorities and social media users have been adamantly searching for the person that pulled the tragic trigger that killed the 28-year-old on the spot. Black Twitter after observing the numerous videos at the scene,… Read More »Black Twitter Fishes Out 15-Year-Old Rapper Lil Cam As Rapper Takeoff’s Killer

The post Black Twitter Fishes Out 15-Year-Old Rapper Lil Cam As Rapper Takeoff’s Killer appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.