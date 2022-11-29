Boil water order issued for over 2 million in Houston – The Denver Post

HOUSTON (AP) — More than 2 million people in the Houston area were on boil water advisories Monday after a power outage at a sewage treatment plant caused water pressure to drop. water, and the mayor of the country’s fourth largest city has ordered a comprehensive review of the system.

The advisory instructs customers to boil water before using it for cooking, bathing or drinking. Several public and private schools in the Houston area, as well as some local colleges, were closed Monday following the advisory, while others made adjustments to provide affected campuses with bottled water. and disinfectant.

The advisory was issued Sunday, hours after two transformers failed, causing power outages at the water treatment plant, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a news conference Monday. There was no indication that the water system had been contaminated.

Water quality testing was underway, Turner said. He said he expects the advisory to be lifted by early Tuesday at the latest, once the state environmental agency gives the go-ahead after analyzing the test results.

According to Turner, the city issued an advisory, which affects all of Houston and several adjacent areas, in an “abundance of caution” after two transformers – a main and its backup – failed “solely and coincidentally”. The problem affected the plant’s ability to treat water and pump water into the transmission system, resulting in low water pressure.

The water plant’s electrical system receives regular maintenance, Turner said, but he did not give a schedule for the frequency. The mayor said he ordered a diagnostic review of the system to understand how this was possible and how it can be avoided. He said that because the problem was in the plant system, emergency power generators would not have made a difference.

Sixteen sensors marked dips below the minimum pressure levels required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality — 14 of them for just 2 minutes and two for nearly 30 minutes, Turner said.

Untreated groundwater can enter a water system through cracked pipes when the water pressure drops. Guests are told to boil the water to kill any bacteria that could be harmful.

“We’re optimistic the results will come back clean,” Turner said.

Turner defended the decision to warn residents about water quality several hours after the problem arose and apologized for the disruptions to businesses, schools and elective surgeries. He said the drop in pressure did not automatically trigger a boil water advisory, but a decision was made to issue one based on the data once the city consulted with him and had been instructed to do so by TCEQ.

Infrastructure and water quality have been a major issue in cities large and small across the United States, including Baltimore; Honolulu; Jackson, Mississippi; and Flint, Michigan.

