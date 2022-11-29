Boston police find remains of 4 babies in apartment

Human remains belonging to four infants were found in a Boston apartment earlier this month, police said.

Boston police discovered what appeared to be a human fetus or baby inside the freezer of the South Boston apartment after being called to investigate around 2:15 p.m. on November 17.

The next day, investigators made another grisly discovery and located more human remains thought to be those of infants inside the apartment, located at 838 East Broadway in the City Point section of the city, according to a statement. Press.

The police found the remains of a fetus or a baby in a freezer. Boston News 25

On Monday, Boston police said the remains belonged to a total of four infants – two boys and two girls, after the chief medical examiner performed autopsies. Autopsy results are pending, police said.

Boston Police Homicide Detectives and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

No arrests were made.