Buffalo Gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre

The white gunman who massacred 10 black shoppers and workers at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded guilty on Monday to murder and hate-motivated terrorism charges, guaranteeing he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Payton Gendron, 19, pleaded Monday at a courthouse about two miles from the grocery store where he used a semi-automatic rifle and body armor to carry out a racist assault he hoped would help preserve white power in the United States.

Gendron, who was handcuffed and wearing an orange jumpsuit, occasionally licked and pursed his lips as he pleaded guilty to all of the most serious charges in the grand jury indictment, including murder, murder as a hate crime and hate-motivated domestic terrorism, which carries an automatic sentence of life imprisonment without parole.

He answered “yes” and “guilty” as Judge Susan Eagan referred to each victim by name and asked if he killed them because of their race. Gendron also pleaded guilty to injuring three people who survived the May attack.

Many relatives of these victims sat and watched, some dabbing at their eyes and sniffling. Speaking to reporters later, several said the plea left them cold. It didn’t address the biggest problem, which they said was racism in America.

“Her voice made me sick, but she showed me that I was right,” said Zeneta Everhart, whose 20-year-old son was shot in the neck but survived. “This country has a problem. This country is inherently violent. It’s racist. And his voice showed that to me.”

After the approximately 45-minute proceedings concluded, Gendron’s attorneys suggested he now regretted his crimes, but they did not elaborate or respond to questions.

“This critical step represents a condemnation of the racist ideology that fueled his horrific actions on May 14,” Gendron’s attorney Brian Parker said. “We hope that a final resolution of the charges against the state will help, in some way, to keep the focus on the needs of victims and the community.”





Gendron pleaded not guilty to sever federal hate crimes charges that could carry a death sentence if convicted. The US Department of Justice has not said whether it will seek the death penalty. The admission of guilt and a request for repentance could potentially help Gendron in a sanction phase of a death penalty trial.

The plea comes at a time when many Americans have become almost desensitized to the mass shootings. In recent weeks, deadly attacks have taken place at a Walmart in Virginia, at a gay club in Colorado and at the University of Virginia.

Just days after the Gendron rampage in Buffalo, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

Gendron wore a body armor and used a legally purchased AR-15 style rifle during his attack on the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo. Those killed ranged in age from 32 to 86 and included an armed security guard who died trying to protect customers, a church deacon and the mother of a former Buffalo fire marshal. Gendron surrendered when police confronted him as he exited the store.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, who was in the courtroom for Gendron’s guilty plea, told reporters afterwards that “it was important to hear why these precious lives were taken from us without further ado. reason than the color of their skin”.

The mayor, a Democrat, called for an assault weapons ban, as did Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. Relatives of the victims reiterated their calls for Congress and the FBI to tackle white supremacy and gun violence.

“We are literally pleading with those in power to do something about this,” said Garnell Whitfield, whose 86-year-old mother Ruth Whitfield was killed.

White supremacy was Gendron’s motive. He said in documents posted online just before the attack that he chose the store, about a three-hour drive from his home in Conklin, New York, because it was in a predominantly black neighborhood. He said he was motivated by a belief in a massive plot to dilute white power by “replacing” them in the United States with people of color.

Zeneta Everhart, the mother of Zaire Goodman, who survived a bullet to the neck, and Mark Talley, the son of Geraldine Talley, who was killed, said they were offended by Gendron’s tone and clean appearance in front of the court.

“He’s a thug,” Talley said.

“We show them in a way that doesn’t make them look threatening, and it’s disgusting,” Everhart said.

“Am I happy that he is going to prison for life?” Tally said. “What would make me happy is for America to recognize its history of racism.”