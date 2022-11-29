Butchers demonstrate outside the Assembly to denounce the rise in energy prices (IMAGES) – RT in French

The professionals of the sector organized a demonstration in front of the National Assembly in order to make their difficulties heard in the face of the explosion of their energy bills. Many bankruptcies could result in 2023, they say.

A “historic event”, according to the formula used by the French Confederation of butchers, delicatessens and caterers (CFBCT). On November 29, professionals in the sector from all regions decided, “for the first time in 20 years”, to gather in front of the National Assembly to warn of the “exorbitant” rise in energy costs. , which threatens their activity.

The craftsmen gathered around the Assembly in a “warm atmosphere”, according to journalists present on the spot.

“Butchers and their customers are not cash cows” or “Butchers refuse to be lit”, could be read among the slogans displayed by the demonstrators. The national secretary of the Communist Party, Fabien Roussel, was present, as well as several other elected members of Nupes, including the socialist Jérôme Guedj. Member of the National Rally Frederic Falcon also announced that he participated in the protest while party leader Marine Le Pen voiced her support on Twitter.

“We don’t want to pass on the price increase to what we sell to people, people aren’t cash cows, we’re here to sell them quality”. Butchers from all over the country demonstrate in front of the Assembly against the explosion in the price of energy. pic.twitter.com/4sIJNnZS01 — Insubordination (@L_insubordination) November 29, 2022

According to the craftsmen, energy bills could triple or even more. “Today, a professional who pays 1,000 euros [pour se fournir en énergie chaque mois] may very well have a bill multiplied by three or four”, explained the President of the Confederation Jean-François Guilhard on BFM TV. Such increases will prevent any investment or recruitment, and, beyond that, risk leading to a wave of failures of these small companies in 2023.

Craftsmen worried about their future

In addition, professionals are reluctant to pass on these increases to their selling prices, aware that their customers are also facing difficulties. “The population is not very serene because it is facing these increases in the same way as us”, thus indicated at the microphone of France Blue Jorge De Carvalho, owner of three establishments in the Yvelines, who says he is “worried about the future of the sector”.

“If the government does not take its responsibilities in the coming weeks, we will collectively witness the death of many craft businesses,” warned the CFBCT in its press release. According to her, the current devices deployed by the government, such as the tariff shield, “do not in fact respond to all the problems of our small and medium-sized businesses”.

According to the professional organization, the authorities would not have grasped “the magnitude of the situation and the dramatic economic and social consequences that the energy crisis is already beginning to generate”. According to the Confederation, we should take inspiration from Germany or Spain, which have taken measures aimed at capping the rise in the cost of energy.

In addition to the demonstration in front of the Palais Bourbon, the CFBCT proposed to the craftsmen of the country to “symbolically turn off their lights as a sign of protest against the rising cost of energy”. According to CNews, “other professions could also mobilize”, the National Union of French Fishmongers (UNPF) having already announced support for the initiative of butchers and delicatessens. At the end of October, the bakers had organized a day of “mourning” to also denounce the rise in energy prices.