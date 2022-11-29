China: “If political protest grows, the situation could get out of hand”

“Down with the Communist Party” or even “Xi Jinping resignation” chanted on Sunday in Shanghai is unheard of. Is this a new movement since the Tiananmen demonstrations in 1989?

Although it is difficult to say at the moment, it is indeed very unusual to see anti-regime demonstrations taking place in several major cities, as was the case this weekend in Shanghai, Beijing and Wuhan, where the inhabitants are usually very controlled. It is a movement of magnitude, in the sense that it affects the whole country, and different social categories. Workers, shopkeepers and students joined the protests after the fire that killed ten people in a confined building in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang. In China, protests are usually very localized, over poorly paid wages or environmental issues. This time, the tone is political. On social networks, various anti-state slogans appeared.

Xi Jinping favors less effective Chinese serums

Without expecting a change of regime, can we imagine concessions made by the Chinese government, or rather total censorship?

Beijing will no doubt have the temptation to suffocate and, if the protests stop, nothing will likely happen. But adjustments are possible on the “zero covid” policy, which crystallizes discontent. Today, China is still not protected against the virus because it has chosen not to employ effective vaccination on a large scale. Xi Jinping, who does not want to use an American messenger RNA vaccine,

favors less effective Chinese serums. Very few people have a full vaccination schedule. Moreover, hospitals are rare to be developed at an international level. Consequently, if the party lifts the “zero covid” strategy, there is a risk of hundreds of thousands of deaths.

Is Xi Jinping’s power therefore weakened?

These protests testify to the fact that the Chinese no longer support the “zero covid” policy, which also has very serious economic consequences. Many of them were disappointed to see that nothing had changed after the last Communist Party congress in October. Moreover, Xi Jinping does not only have friends within the Party. Some want to implement fundamental reforms rather than having to take emergency measures. The priority for Chinese power, like what is happening in Iran, is now to prioritize stability within its borders. If political protest grows, the situation could get out of hand. For Beijing, this is therefore not the time to attack Taiwan and risk a major strategic defeat.