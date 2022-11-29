Clsa upgrades Paytm to ‘buy’, target price at Rs 650

Global financial investment and advisory firm CLSA raised its rating on digital payments company Paytm to buy short. The brokerage said, “We are keeping all our estimates and TP unchanged. Switch to BUY from SELL with a TP of Rs 650.”

CLSA said Paytm has over $1 billion in cash on the balance sheet and the cash burn is expected to end in another 4-6 quarters. “Paytm is trading at 16x EV/core Ebitda on a FY26 basis, discounted to FY24,” he said.

“While our interactions with several investors over the past four months suggest some unease or uncertainty regarding expanding lending activity, we believe the stock warrants consideration now,” CLSA said. .

“Net take rate improved by 13 bps, but fixed cost absorption remains key Paytm’s net take rate has grown from zero to 13 bps over the past two years, thanks to negotiating lower processing fees and introducing its Soundbox to 5 million merchants,” he added.

However, the brokerage said that Paytm must somehow reduce fixed costs, a 10% reduction in fixed costs could lead to a 25% increase in base EBITDA for the year. 27.

Additionally, CLSA forecasts cloud revenue to double to Rs 14 billion in FY22-25, driven by increased advertising revenue coupled with increased credit card provisioning revenue. .

Also, Paytm only started distributing credit cards for HDFCB and SBIC recently and it has the potential to grow. We think Paytm would earn an upfront fee plus a share of expenses, he mentioned.

Meanwhile, Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma is now excluded from Forbes India Rich List 2022.