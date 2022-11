The following snow totals in Colorado were reported by the National Weather Service for Nov. 29, 2022, as of 6 a.m. Tuesday:

Arvada, CO – 2.6 inches at 4:15

Boulder, CO – 3.5 inches at 5:23 a.m.

Denver International Airport, CO — 1 inch at 5:27 a.m.

Louisville, CO – 2.6 inches at 5:17 a.m.