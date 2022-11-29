Critics think Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest COVID question stinks

Critics looked askance at far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after she asked about the coronavirus on her recently restored Twitter account.

The hardline lawmaker, whose personal Twitter profile was banned for 11 months for sharing misinformation about COVID-19, noted that “so many people” are still wearing masks in a bid to curb the spread of the virus that has killed over a million people in the United States. only.

“I just want to ask you,” she continued. “If a pair of very thick, high quality cotton underwear can’t protect you from a fart, then how will a mask protect you from covid??”

Although it is no longer legally required to wear masks in many situations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that “masking is an essential public health tool for preventing the spread of COVID-19, and it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask.

Fart molecules are much smaller than those of COVID.

Greene says she is not vaccinated against COVID and has already railed against coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates.

“The same way socks are not meant to be used as condoms,” one replied.

Another added: “Is this the kind of free speech that @elonmusk supports? Ask a friend.

