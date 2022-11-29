Cyber ​​Monday: Latest hours for deals under $25 at Amazon, Walmart and more

The last hours of Cyber ​​Monday are upon us. The sales are underway at a range of retailers, but in the coming hours discounts covering categories including home tech, gaming, beauty and fitness will come to an end.

We’ve unearthed some of the best deals you can find for $25 or less. These cheap Cyber ​​Monday deals are perfect for the cheap gifts you need for family members, friends, or co-workers (hello, holiday gift swapping games). And if your budget is a bit bigger, we also have the best Cyber ​​Monday deals for $50 and under. This story is updated often as deals change, so be sure to check back for the most recent sale details. Nice present !

Cyber ​​Monday tech deals under $25

Smart home deals and sales

Jared Di Pane/CNET Every time Amazon has offered a bundle like this in the past, it’s sold out before the sale period ends. As this is Amazon’s latest Echo Dot, we expect the huge discount to generate a lot of interest, so be sure to grab one now before it’s too late.

Chamberlain This smart accessory can be added to almost any garage door manufactured after 1993. It connects to your phone, allowing easy control of the door from anywhere. It’s at its best price, so be sure to pick one up for yourself and even some family members: they’ll be sure to thank you for something so useful. You receive price alerts for MyQ Smart Garage Control: $17

Streaming device deals for your TV

Sarah Tew/CNET If you want to add smart features to your existing TV, you can do so while saving 50% on Amazon’s 4K-ready streaming stick today. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is a great choice if you’re new to Smart TV functionality with its easy-to-use operating system and included Alexa voice remote. You receive price alerts for Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Audio offers: portable speakers, wireless headphones, etc.

Tech Accessory Deals

Nomadic This small USB-C charger packs an impressive 30 watts of power output to help you charge up all your gear as fast as possible. There are several different options with wattages up to 65 watts.

Cyber ​​Monday home deals under $25

iHealth Home COVID-19 tests are a great thing to have and the perfect time to buy them is when they are on sale. This pack comes with two easy-to-use tests that give you results in 15 minutes. You are receiving price alerts for iHealth COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests: $12

Cyber ​​Monday subscription and software deals under $25: HBO Max, Adobe, more

sam’s club For a limited time only, new members can save over 50% on their first year of Sam’s Club membership. This unlocks all of Sam’s Club’s great warehouse and online deals, plus discounted gas and more.

Cyber ​​Monday Toy Deals Under $25

MSCHF Looking for a fun gift to give that’s off the beaten path and a little more fun? This puzzle is a QR code that is scanned once fully assembled and offers the chance to win up to $1 million. Most people will win $1, but that’s the fun.

Cyber ​​Monday Fashion Deals Under $25

Nomadic This hat comes in two different style options and is adjustable to fit almost anyone. The baseball cap is a faded black hat that has a stitched leather patch with the Nomad logo, while the camper hat is two-tone and has the Nomad logo on a sunset. Check them both now.

Cyber ​​Monday Beauty Deals Under $25