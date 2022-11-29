Cyber ​​Monday: Your latest change to save $48 on Peacock Premium

Time is running out to grab a bargain on a Peacock Premium subscription: 12 months for just $12 Cyber ​​Monday.

The service typically costs $5 per month, so this deal saves you $48 per year. If you register, you will be able to watch all 64 matches of the World Cup 2022 live – in Spanish – plus Sunday night football matches and the entire Peacock Library, for just a fraction of the annual cost.

The “limited time” offer, as spotted by GameSpot, is currently available to new or existing Free Tier members (but not existing Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscribers).

To register, follow the link below and use the code SAVE BIG.

Whereas Peacock offers a free tier with a bunch of shows and movies, you’ll have to shell out more to watch exclusive content. For example, the service recently added one of the best sci-fi horror movies of 2022, No by Jordan Peele. You will also find matches from the Premier League, Yellowstone, WWE, The Office and films such as Jurassic World: Dominion and Minions: The Rise of Gru behind the paywall.