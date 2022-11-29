Daily horoscope for November 29, 2022

Lunar Alert: Caution: Avoid shopping or making major decisions all day until 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PST). After that, the Moon moves from Aquarius to Pisces.

Happy Birthday on Tuesday, November 29, 2022:

You are warm, friendly and charismatic. You know how to behave with people. You are forward-looking and often concerned about your safety. This is the first year of a new nine-year cycle for you, which means being brave and flexible and having the courage to walk new paths and open new doors.

RAM

(March 21-April 19)

★★

Let’s face it, problems are hot topics today, which makes it hard to avoid an argument. For starters, avoid controversial topics, which will push everyone’s buttons. (Religion, politics, racial issues.) Today you don’t have to look for trouble, because it will find you. Stay sweet. Tonight: Seek Solitude.

BULL

(April 20-May 20)

★★★

Hold on to your hat and avoid squabbles and power struggles over money, shared assets, taxes, debts and inheritances – and possibly insurance issues. (That’s the whole nine yards.) If you stay weighted, some of these issues will go away. Either way, anger is pointless. Tonight: Tell a friend.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

★★

It is a difficult day to deal with spouses, partners and dear friends. Mars is retrograde in your sign and opposes Mercury opposite your sign today. This could trigger arguments with others. You might feel upset about travel plans, education, or politics. Cope as best you can today. Don’t let this problem own you. Tonight: You are noticed!

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

★★

Today, your ruler, the Moon, is aligned with Saturn, which makes you feel alone or cut off from others. You might encounter domestic problems. Hey, it’s a temporary black cloud on the horizon. Things look worse than they really are. Your future is better than that. “Candygram for Mongo!” Tonight: Study.

LEO

(July 23-August 22)

★★

It’s a tough day. Relationships with partners and close friends are risky. Issues with your children and romantic partners are contentious. You might disagree with a friend. Relax. In a few days everything is fine. (Now is the time to send for dark chocolate.) Tonight: Check your finances.

VIRGIN

(August 23-September 22)

★★

Be patient with your family today to avoid arguments and differing opinions about home repairs or redecorating projects. Maybe you feel overwhelmed or tired of the world at work or with your duties and obligations. Things improve later in the week. Tonight: Cooperate.

BALANCE

(Sep 23-Oct 22)

★★

You like harmony in your environment. Today, difficult encounters with others will depress you. Romance and issues with sports or social outings or possibly your children can also depress you. Don’t react. Stay calm. In a few days, that’s history. Tonight: work.

SCORPIO

(23 Oct-21 Nov)

★★★

Financial matters are a concern today, especially debt, the wealth of others, and your responsibilities to others. Combined with that, a conversation with a parent or an older person at home can be a disappointment. Just treading water for now. It is temporary. Tonight: Relax.

SAGITTARIUS

(22 Nov-21 Dec)

★★

Discussions with others are difficult today. You may feel like you have to defend yourself. If so, it will be difficult to do because you are worried. You feel cut off from others and their support. In 48 hours, things are different. Keep the faith. Tonight: Cocoon.

CAPRICORN

(22 Dec-19 Jan)

★★★

Financial matters could get you down today. Try to put things in perspective. It is important to know that the planetary pressures of today make things worse than they really are. In 48 hours you will see things differently and you will laugh. Trust me. Tonight: Learn something.

AQUARIUS

(20 Jan-18 Feb)

★★

Today, the Moon and Saturn are aligned in your sign, which makes you feel inadequate and self-critical. It is temporary. Trust that things will be different by Thursday. Avoid arguments with children and romantic partners. Be smart. Tonight: Count your money.

PISCES

(February 19-March 20)

★★

Because you feel lonely and isolated today, you might have a fight with a family member or relative. It won’t help. Remember: Lucky Jupiter is in your sign right now, and in the near future you will become richer! Think about it. Tonight: You win.

BORN TODAY

Actor Chadwick Boseman (1976), actress Anna Faris (1976), actor Don Cheadle (1964)