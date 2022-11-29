‘Do you have 100 heads like Ravana?’ Kharge hits PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge is receiving backlash from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Ravana’ at a rally.

Addressing a public rally at Behrampura in Ahmedabad, Kharge said, “We see your (Modi’s) face in corporate elections, MP elections or MP elections, everywhere. Do you have 100 heads like Raavan?

Kharge calls PM Modi a ‘leader of lies’

On Sunday, Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him “a leader of lies”.

The Congress leader accused the BJP and its top leaders of resorting to dithering to win the sympathy of the people.

Addressing a campaign rally in Dediapada in Narmada district, Kharge said: “They are asking us, especially Modiji and Shah (Amit shah), what the Congress has done in 70 years. If we had done nothing in 70 years, there would be no democracy in the country.

“A person like you (PM Modi) claims to be poor. I too am poor, I am one of the untouchables. People drank your tea, no one would have had my tea. Then you say you are poor and someone is abusing you. If you say it out of sympathy, people have gotten smarter now. If you lie once or twice, people will hear you, but how many times will you lie? He is the ringleader of the lies…”

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.