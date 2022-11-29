DOJ calls for jail term for Capitol rioter who called himself ‘Hitler on steroids’

Prosecutors recommend 6.5 years in prison for a Florida man convicted of crimes related to Jan. 6.

William Rogan Reid was found guilty in August of several crimes and misdemeanors related to the siege.

Reid showed “absolutely no remorse” following the attack, prosecutors say.

A Florida man who spent months bragging about his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and claimed to like “that the authorities are after my ass” could spend more than six years in prison.

William Rogan Reid, 37, was convicted in August of multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to the insurgency, including obstructing official process and altering, destroying, mutilating or concealment of a file.

Prosecutors say Reid was at the forefront of the Capitol breach and among the first rioters to enter the building through a shattered window on Jan. 6. Once inside, Reid damaged a television and a water cooler before fleeing the building after Ashli ​​Babbitt was shot, according to court documents.

In a Monday court filing, prosecutors recommended Reid serve 78 months in prison — a sentence that would fall “in the middle” of sentencing guidelines for his crimes. Ryan J. Reilly, NBC News reporter was the first to report the note.

In the aftermath of the attack, Reid showed “absolutely no remorse”, prosecutors said, and instead bragged about the “inspiring” riot and promised he had just “begun”. In a social media post, he said he would ‘never forget the fear he saw in the officer’s eyes’ on Jan. 6, saying memory ‘feeds me now’, according to the sentencing note.

Reid continued to spew hateful rhetoric on Discord and Instagram, expressing a desire to kill minorities, according to court documents. He described himself as “Hitler on steroids” and threatened to “kill them all” because “they all deserve to die”, prosecutors said.

In online posts, Reid also pushed federal investigators, promising in a Jan. 12 post that he would “not sit behind bars for standing up for our rights” and saying “they’ll have to kill me,” according to court documents.

“I rushed to the Capitol. Hi Feds,” he posted alongside a meme that read, “I’m gonna fuckin’ do it again,” according to court records.

Authorities finally arrested William Rogan Reid on April 1, 2021 — the same day he told his Discord followers he wanted to stage an April Fool’s Day joke about the FBI. He later admitted that he disabled and hid his mobile phone after authorities arrived in an attempt to undermine their investigation.

In a separate sentencing memo on Monday, a defense attorney for Reid suggested that prosecutors’ suggested 78-month sentence is excessive, recommending instead that his client be jailed for 15 to 21 months.

The attorney said Reid had “accepted full responsibility” for his conduct on January 6, 2021 and admitted he had “no business” entering the building.

“He admitted that while on Capitol Hill and thereafter, he posted controversial and inflammatory comments online,” the attorney wrote. “Finally, he admitted that the persona he created for himself on social media did not reflect his core beliefs, who he is and who he strives to be.”

Reid is expected to be sentenced next month. At least 955 people have been arrested in connection with the attack so far and more than 450 people have pleaded guilty.