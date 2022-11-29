Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel doesn’t want 49ers week to be about him, but it inevitably will – The Denver Post

Mike McDaniel wanted a day before the narrative shifted from Sunday’s Miami Dolphins victory over the Houston Texans to the week ahead and against his former team, the San Francisco 49ers.

Well, a day has passed.

Looking ahead, McDaniel will face his longtime mentor, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, and the San Francisco team, where McDaniel has spent the past five seasons as an offensive assistant, rising to the role of offensive coordinator. in 2021 before landing the Miami head coaching job.

“I promise you next week won’t be for me,” McDaniel said after Sunday’s 30-15 win. “I refuse to let that happen. It’s about the Miami Dolphins and trying to string together another win together.

Rest assured, the media will be talking about McDaniel.

Of course, the Dolphins (8-3) looking for a sixth straight win and facing another division leader in the 49ers (7-4), who sit atop the NFC West, bring enough juice through. themselves. However, the main storyline for the coming week will still surround McDaniel. In his first year as head coach, he’s looking to beat his old team — with Niners-turned-Dolphins running backs Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert. That is, if Mostert can play, given he missed Sunday’s win over the Texans with a knee injury.

McDaniel’s coaching stock has grown rapidly in recent years in San Francisco. He only needed a year as offensive coordinator to become head coach. From 2018 to 2020, he served as run-game coordinator for the 49ers, and in 2017, Shanahan’s first to lead the 49ers, McDaniel held the title of run-game specialist. McDaniel’s running games ranked No. 2 in the NFL in 2019, when the 49ers reached the Super Bowl and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, and seventh in 2021, as San Francisco reached a championship game NFC.

McDaniel and Shanahan were on the same coaching staff for a total of 14 seasons.

Before Shanahan brought McDaniel with him to San Francisco, Shanahan hired him on various staffs when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. In 2015 and 2016 with the Atlanta Falcons, McDaniel was an offensive assistant. On the Cleveland Browns in 2014, McDaniel was wide receivers coach. In Washington, McDaniel was wide receivers coach in 2013 and offensive assistant the previous two years while Kyle’s father, Mike Shanahan, served as head coach. McDaniel also served as an offensive assistant early in his Houston career, from 2006 to 2008, while Shanahan won his first offensive coordinator title in 2008 after a season as wide receivers coach and then quarterbacks coach.

What familiarity with the other will prevail on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium?

But beyond the McDaniel-Shanahan storyline, the 49ers game will be about McDaniel for another reason.

It’s about what he can come up with offensively, against a solid San Francisco defense after a New Orleans Saints shutout, with Dolphins star left tackle Terron Armstead about to run out of time.

The Dolphins’ offense, dominant in the first half against Houston and for just about all of the previous three wins over the Browns, Bears and Lions, was ruled out in the second half against the Texans with Armstead out of the lineup due to a pectoral. stump.

Sure, Miami had established a 30-point halftime lead and could afford to take their foot off the gas pedal, but once it was Brandon Shell on the left side for Armstead with Austin Jackson, in his first start since Week 1, sticking at right tackle, Houston scrapped five sacks and four on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the limited action he saw while Armstead was away.

Protection, which had been strong throughout the winning streak, will be crucial against the 49ers’ ferocious pass rush led by former St. Thomas Aquinas star Nick Bosa’s 11½ sacks.

Armstead’s strain, as reported by NFL Network on Sunday night, isn’t as bad as a tear, but it should be enough to keep Armstead at least against the 49ers and probably a bit longer.

The Dolphins will also be monitoring the status of Jackson, who left late in Sunday’s game with an ankle injury after recovering for two months from a sprained ankle.

It starts to get tricky again for Miami as the schedule shifts from November to December, starting a six-game streak against teams that are 38-29 (.567) combined, with four on the road. During the winning streak, the Dolphins have faced five teams that now have a combined 15-39-1 (.344) record, including three at home.

