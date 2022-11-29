Elon Musk attacks the power of Apple and prepares a confrontation

Mr Musk has been set to take on Apple since he took over Twitter. Its business plan hinges on shifting its revenue from a reliance on advertising to a greater reliance on subscription sales. But any new subscription revenue will be subject to Apple’s practice of taking up to 30% off.

Mr. Musk’s complaints also come at a pivotal time for Apple. There is pressure in Congress in the final months of the year to advance a series of antitrust laws. Among the bills under consideration is the Open App Markets Act, which aims to give developers more control over their apps and allow them to circumvent fees charged by Apple and Google.

“Elon is the latest chapter in a campaign to reduce App Store fees, and it will resurrect a topic that has been pretty quiet for the past six months,” said Gene Munster, managing partner of Loup Ventures, a technology research company. He said he foresees a future in which App Store fees are reduced to around 20%.

Changes to Elon Musk’s Twitter Map 1 of 6 A quick review. Elon Musk has moved quickly to revamp Twitter since he completed his $44 billion takeover of the social media company in October, warning of a dire financial situation and a need for new products. Here’s an overview of some of the changes made so far: Become private. As part of Mr. Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, he is delisting the company’s shares and taking them out of the hands of public shareholders. Making Twitter a private company gives Mr. Musk some advantages, including not having to make quarterly financial disclosures. Private companies are also subject to less regulatory scrutiny. Dismissals. Just over a week after the deal was struck, Mr. Musk eliminated nearly half of Twitter’s workforce, or about 3,700 jobs. The layoffs affected many divisions of the company, including the engineering and machine learning units, the teams that handle content moderation, and the sales and advertising departments. Content moderation. Shortly after the deal was struck to buy Twitter, Musk said the company would form a content moderation council to decide which types of posts to keep and which to delete. But advertisers have suspended spending on Twitter over fears that Mr Musk will relax content rules on the platform. Other changes possible. As Mr. Musk and his advisers look for ways to generate more revenue in the business, they reportedly discussed adding paid direct messages, which would allow users to send private messages to high profile users. The company has also filed registration documents to enable it to process payments.

Mr. Musk and an Apple spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

Apple has increasingly faced a backlash from app developers, as well as pressure from regulators and politicians around the world, over its App Store policies. The App Store has become a preferred gateway where billions of iPhone users download Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, games, and all kinds of other programs, making it an arbiter of software distribution.

Apple uses the royalties it collects from its App Store, established in 2008, to pay a team of several hundred people who review every app it distributes. The company said its app reviewers protect customers’ privacy and security, while preventing them from becoming victims of fraud.