Elon Musk attacks the power of Apple and prepares a confrontation

SAN FRANCISCO – “What’s going on here @tim_cook?” Elon Musk tweeted Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday, sparking a spat between the world’s richest man and the world’s most valuable public company.
In a series of tweets lasting more than 15 minutes, Mr. Musk, the new owner of Twitter, accused Apple of threatening to remove Twitter from its App Store, a move that would prevent some new users from downloading the app. The action would amount to censorship, Musk said, with no explanation from Apple as to why Twitter would be blocked. He added that Apple has also cut its ad spend on Twitter.
With his tweets, Mr. Musk has set the stage for a power struggle with Mr. Cook, who wields immense influence over other tech companies thanks to Apple’s dominance. Mr. Musk now has a vested interest in influencing Apple through his ownership of Twitter, which he bought last month for $44 billion. Twitter is distributed through the Apple App Store and is used by iPhone and iPad owners around the world. In a tweet, Mr. Musk hinted that he was ready for “war” with Apple.
Mr Musk has been set to take on Apple since he took over Twitter. Its business plan hinges on shifting its revenue from a reliance on advertising to a greater reliance on subscription sales. But any new subscription revenue will be subject to Apple’s practice of taking up to 30% off.
Mr. Musk’s complaints also come at a pivotal time for Apple. There is pressure in Congress in the final months of the year to advance a series of antitrust laws. Among the bills under consideration is the Open App Markets Act, which aims to give developers more control over their apps and allow them to circumvent fees charged by Apple and Google.
“Elon is the latest chapter in a campaign to reduce App Store fees, and it will resurrect a topic that has been pretty quiet for the past six months,” said Gene Munster, managing partner of Loup Ventures, a technology research company. He said he foresees a future in which App Store fees are reduced to around 20%.
Mr. Musk and an Apple spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.
Apple has increasingly faced a backlash from app developers, as well as pressure from regulators and politicians around the world, over its App Store policies. The App Store has become a preferred gateway where billions of iPhone users download Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, games, and all kinds of other programs, making it an arbiter of software distribution.
Apple uses the royalties it collects from its App Store, established in 2008, to pay a team of several hundred people who review every app it distributes. The company said its app reviewers protect customers’ privacy and security, while preventing them from becoming victims of fraud.
Among the things reviewers are looking at is the use of Apple’s built-in payment system, which has helped the company collect about $22 billion in fees from developers annually, according to Sensor Tower, a research firm. ‘marketing studies.
In 2019, Epic, the maker of the Fortnite video game, sued Apple for anti-competitive behavior with its App Store. Last year, the judge in the case ruled broadly in favor of Apple, finding that the company was protecting customer privacy and security. But the judge also issued a ruling that would force Apple to allow developers to link customers to their own payment systems. Epic and Apple are appealing the case.
On Monday, Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic, threw his support behind Mr. Musk on Twitter. Mr Sweeney pointed out that Apple kicked Epic out of the App Store as it similarly defied the tech giant’s policies. He wondered if Apple would kick off any developers who complained about it, a list that now includes Meta’s Facebook, Spotify and Twitter.
“Apple blocked Fortnite hours after Epic defied its policy,” Sweeney tweeted. “Would they atomize Twitter? Spotify? Facebook? Netflix? When does the whole rotten structure collapse? »
Apple has criticized app developers for other reasons. Last year, it made a series of technological changes to improve user privacy on mobile apps. These changes have made it harder for many apps to target mobile advertising to users, with top tech executives including Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Meta, owner of Instagram as well as Facebook, speaking out.
Apple has also asked companies to create a “secure experience” for their apps to be listed in its App Store. After the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol last year, Apple blocked the “free speech” social network Talk from appearing in its App Store until the service introduced restrictions. fools to prevent calls for violence on the service.
“During my time at Twitter, app store representatives routinely raised concerns about the content available on our platform,” Yoel Roth, former Twitter trust and safety officer, wrote in an op-ed. New York Times this month. Mr Roth said App Store reviews had raised concerns about pornography and racial slurs on Twitter.
Mr. Musk’s purchase of Twitter upset the relative harmony between him and Apple. As an outspoken user of the platform, with nearly 120 million followers, Mr Musk has often used Twitter to steer business rivals like Bill Gates or Sam Bankman-Fried. His spat with Mr Cook could become ‘a revolution against online censorship in America’, Mr Musk tweeted In Monday.
Last week, Mr Musk also considered making his own phone if Apple and Google started Twitter from their app stores. “I sure hope it doesn’t come to that, but, yeah, if there’s no other choice, I’ll make an alternative phone,” he said. tweeted.
Apple urged Mr. Musk to preserve the status quo. In an interview with “CBS Mornings” this month, Cook was asked if there was a risk that Twitter would be removed from the App Store. He said Twitter would continue to distribute and praised its commitment to moderating abusive content.
“I don’t think anyone wants hate speech on their platform, so I’m counting on them to keep doing that,” Mr Cook said.
Phil Schiller, a longtime Apple executive who helps oversee its App Store, recently deleted his Twitter account when Mr. Musk reinstated former President Donald J. Trump on the platform. Mr Cook continues to use Twitter and used it last week to wish his followers a happy Thanksgiving.
Mr. Musk’s attacks on Apple’s leadership could create challenges for the tech giant “in Congress, where Big Tech is always a target,” said Mr. Munster of Loup Ventures. Republicans in Congress embraced Mr. Musk’s purchase of Twitter because he promised to restore free speech, an issue they often talk about. Mr. Musk resonates with this group, which is bottom-up in Washington, Mr. Munster said.
In September, Cook met with Republican congressional leaders, including Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, and discussed the importance of free speech online, two people familiar with those conversations said. Because Apple has no social media platforms, it has so far largely avoided being drawn into this debate.
