Emma Corrin draws similarities between the crown and the new role

Emma Corrin did not leave princess diana behind.

For their role as Connie (aka Lady Chatterley) in Lady Chatterley’s Loveravailable to stream on Netflix on December 3, Corrin was inspired by his experience playing the late princess in season four of The crown. Corrin was able to find the subtle similarities and distinct nuances between Connie and Diana.

“It felt like they were trapped looking for some kind of release,” they exclusively told E! News, “but I think Connie is very different in a lot of ways. I think naturally all of your parts inform your work process and you grow with them in some way.”

While Corrin’s portrayal of Diana was more reserved, the actor was able to draw inspiration from Connie’s specific journey of sexual exploration in the film, which is based on the 1928 novel of the same name by DH Lawrencewhich they found revolutionary.

“I think it’s something women want,” they said. “Maybe they don’t recognize it because of the society they live in, or usually live in. I think that’s why DH Lawrence’s book stood out because it was very unusual. I think if it was published now it would spark conversation just the way he talks about sex and the language he uses. The erotic language he uses is so ahead of its time.