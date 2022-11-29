Execution of Missouri death row inmate may continue after court dismisses racial bias complaint

Execution of black death row inmate may go ahead Tuesday night after Missouri’s highest court dismissed a claim that the case was tainted by racial bias and determined it was unlikely to succeed in challenges judicial.

Special Prosecutor Edward Keenan had argued that the state’s initial handling of Kevin Johnson’s case was riddled with ‘racist prosecution techniques’ that played into his conviction and death sentence in the 2005 murder of a police officer from Missouri. Johnson was 19 at the time of the arrest.

The Missouri Supreme Court ruling released late Monday allows the state to continue with its scheduled execution of Johnson, 37, by lethal injection and came after Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, said in a statement that he would not grant him clemency “for his horrible and ruthless crime.”

The decision was a 5-2 vote, with the majority writing that Keenan’s claims “are largely just repackaged versions of claims Johnson has presented (and seen rejected) repeatedly before.” Nothing in the Special Counsel’s motion materially alters these assertions or offers. a greater likelihood of success than these claims have had in the past. »

The court ruling is another blow in Johnson’s case after a federal judge on Friday denied his 19-year-old daughter the right to witness her execution based on Missouri law that requires a witness is at least 21 years old.

Keenan was appointed as a special prosecutor by the St. Louis County Circuit Court in October and said in a court filing that he found the office of longtime county attorney Robert McCulloch, who lost re-election in 2018, had engaged in discriminatory practices. .

These include how McCulloch’s office had prosecuted five cases of police killings and pursued the death penalty in four cases of black defendants, but not the case involving a white defendant whose “conduct was more aggravated “, according to Keenan.

Additionally, Keenan said McCulloch “largely reserved the death penalty” for defendants whose victims were white and that statements he made to other prosecutors “showed particular animosity toward young black men like Mr. Johnson, seeing them as a population we had to deal with “and portraying them as stereotypical criminals.”

McCulloch could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.

Keenan said in a court filing that he also sought a stay of execution for Johnson because the team of prosecutors at his trial refused to cooperate with his investigation.

“Mr. McCulloch even refused to acknowledge the special prosecutor’s correspondence asking him for information about the case, despite his numerous statements to the media about this and others,” Keenan said.

After Johnson’s execution date was set, McCulloch told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in August that he was sentenced to death specifically for the “brutal, vicious, and unprovoked killing of a police officer.” .

“Nothing to do with his race, my race, anybody’s race,” McCulloch said.

Missouri Assistant Attorney General Andrew Crane reiterated during oral arguments in the state Supreme Court that Johnson was sentenced to death because he killed a police officer, and that any other circumstances surrounding the case against him ultimately didn’t matter.

Johnson was arrested in July 2005 for the shooting death of Kirkwood police officer William McEntee in suburban St. Louis.

McEntee and other officers were serving an arrest warrant for Johnson, who had been on probation for assaulting his girlfriend and was allegedly in violation.

At the time, her 12-year-old brother, who has a congenital heart defect, suffered a seizure after running past his grandmother’s house. He later died in hospital. Johnson testified at his trial that McEntee pushed his mother when she arrived at the scene, and the officer’s actions angered him as he worried about his brother’s health.

When McEntee returned to his neighborhood that evening for an unrelated call about a fireworks disturbance, Johnson said, he met the officer. Prosecutors say he shot McEntee multiple times before fleeing. He surrendered three days later.

While incarcerated, Johnson’s supporters say he turned his life around and was a supportive father to his daughter, Khorry Ramey, who was 2 when Johnson was arrested. She said he was the only relative she knew after her mother was killed by an ex-boyfriend when she was 4.

“My father is the most important person in my life. He has been there for me all my life, even though he was incarcerated,” Ramey said in a statement on Friday after losing his case to witness his execution. . “He’s a good father, the only parent I have left.”

Johnson has exhausted all legal remedies. Barring unforeseen delays, if he is put to death on Tuesday, it would be the fifth execution by a state this month, which has been the busiest month so far for capital punishment in the United States in 2022.