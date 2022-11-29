Fidelity Investments Finally Launches Retail Crypto Trading

An email sent out to users today began with the phrase “The wait is over.”

Fidelity is now allowing retail customers to establish cryptocurrency trading accounts.

Fidelity Investments has reportedly launched crypto trading accounts for consumers, after the introduction of a waiting list earlier this month. Even if the FTX fall has coincided with widespread uncertainty, the Fidelity development may be an indication of stability.

An email sent out to users today began with the phrase “The wait is over.” In addition, clients were notified that a Fidelity brokerage account was required in order to create a new Fidelity cryptocurrency account.

After a lengthy wait post the introduction of a waiting list, Fidelity is now allowing retail customers to establish cryptocurrency trading accounts. To further serve its customers, the investing business has added the ability to trade digital assets.

Much Needed Post Recent Chaos

According to sources, “commission-free trading of bitcoin and ether” is one of the benefits of the newly revealed crypto retail accounts. In addition, the financial business is facilitating crypto trading with a variety of disclaimers.

There has been a deluge of controversy in the cryptocurrency market over the last week. And this highlights the need for a warning to newcomers.

There was also a warning that “digital assets can fluctuate quickly, and materially” in the disclosures. More importantly, the increasing volatility witnessed in the market in recent weeks is probably linked to these warnings and risk statements.

The cryptocurrency market has been shaky since FTX’s catastrophic demise. However, Fidelity has been more open to the buying and selling of digital assets than other, more conventional financial firms. This is progress in spite of the current status of the industry and the regulatory backlash that has arisen alongside other positive trends.

Recommended For You:

U.S Senators Request Fidelity to Not Offer Bitcoin Offerings