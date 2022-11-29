Fifa Technician Confirms Ronaldo Didn't Score In Portugal Opener

Match ball technology used at the World Cup has proven conclusively that Cristiano Ronaldo made no contact with the ball for Portugal’s opener in their 2-0 win over Uruguay on Monday , FIFA and ball manufacturers adidas have confirmed to ESPN.

Portugal opened the scoring in the 54th minute but the goalscorer’s identity was shrouded in doubt, with Bruno Fernandes and coach Fernando Santos unable to clarify after the game whether or not Ronaldo had provided the decisive finishing touch.

And now ESPN has learned that technology inside the ball proves that Ronaldo’s header did not make contact with the ball for the opener, meaning the goal is awarded to Fernandes.

“In the match between Portugal and Uruguay, using the Connected Ball technology housed in the official Al Rihla match ball from adidas, we were able to show definitively no contact on Cristiano Ronaldo’s ball for the first goal. of the game,” a statement said. FIFA ESPN on behalf of adidas read.

“No external forces on the ball could be measured, as shown by the absence of a ‘heartbeat’ in our measurements. The 500Hz IMU sensor inside the ball allows us to be very precise in our analysis .”

Cristiano Ronaldo thought he had given Portugal the lead against Uruguay but the goal was awarded to Bruno Fernandes. Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

The match ball includes technology that can provide real-time data to match officials. It also captures every contact players make with sensors, with the original July press release stating that the technology “will help inform offside situations as well as detect unclear contacts, improving quality and the speed of the VAR decision-making process.”

Fernandes’ 54th-minute cross initially appeared to have been headed for the net with a glance off Ronaldo’s header, but TV replays suggested the 37-year-old hadn’t made contact with the ball.

Fernandes was announced as the goalscorer on the big screen in the stadium, despite Ronaldo celebrating as if the goal was his, which would have taken him to nine World Cup goals for Portugal and level with the former legendary striker Eusebio.

But speaking after being announced Player of the Match, Fernandes admitted he didn’t even know who the goal belonged to.

“I celebrated [the goal] like it was Cristiano’s goal,” Fernandes said in his post-match interview. “It looked like he touched the ball. My goal was to cross the ball for him.

“We are happy with the victory, regardless of who scored. The most important thing is that we have achieved our goal of being in the next round.”

But it’s now definitely down to Fernandes, with Ronaldo waiting for his ninth World Cup until his final group game against South Korea.