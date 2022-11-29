Fishtopher the cat finds his forever home after his adoption list goes viral

Fishtopher, a 5-year-old cat, was reportedly “sad and depressed” as he sat at the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in New Jersey waiting to be adopted.

The “quiet” “couch potato” seemed “out of sorts,” the center wrote in its Petfinder listing. He “only ate when he had company” and he “didn’t even look for pictures”.

But on Thanksgiving Day, Fishtopher’s luck turned after a Tweeter sharing his Petfinder profile has gone viral. The tweet quickly amassed over 168,000 likes and 21,000 retweets. Many people in the replies shared their own cat adoption stories.

The shelter said in a Facebook post over the weekend that it had received “hundreds of inquiries” about Fishtopher.

On Saturday, Laura Folts, 22, and her partner Tanner Callahan, 24, were the two who gave Fishtopher a forever home, according to Insider.

Representatives for the shelter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Folts and Callahan also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Folts tweeted the return trip with Fishtopher. By popular demand, she also started Twitter and Instagram accounts dedicated to her new pet.

“He’s very shy but once held he likes to hide his face in the crook of your arm,” Folts said of Fishtopher, answer to a tweet asking how he’s doing.

“FISHTOPHER HAS LEFT THE BUILDING,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook update on Saturday.

The couple drove two hours from Baltimore to Blackwood, New Jersey, to meet Fishtopher, according to Insider. Folts told the publication that they were interested in adopting Fishtopher after seeing the tweet about him. They said they arrived at the shelter an hour before it opened, and there were eight or nine other people who were there to see Fishtopher.

Although there is only one Fishtopher, the shelter and the Folts encourage people to adopt other animals that need new homes. Folts retweeted a number of cat posts need houses from Fishtopher’s account.

More from the NBC News Culture and Trends Team

“I want to use this new audience to help other fishtophers and give people funny cat photos of him relaxing at home (it’s what the internet was made for),” he recently said. Tweeter of Fishtopher’s account read.

The Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center also asked those interested in Fishtopher to save his other rescues.

“We’re super happy for him, but if you were interested in him, never fear. We have hundreds of other kittens who are just as wonderful and want people to line up for them,” continued the shelter. in his Facebook post on Saturday.

On its about page on its website, the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center said it is working with other animal welfare organizations to help move New Jersey to no-kill status by 2025. , according to the Best Friends Animal Society.

The initiative defines a “no-kill” shelter as having a rescue rate of 90% or more, meaning it has the resources to save all the dogs and cats it is capable of. The benchmark is 90% because the share of dogs and cats entering shelters with “irreparable medical or behavioral problems” generally does not exceed 10%, according to Best Friends. The Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center recorded a savings rate of 96% in 2021.

In addition to Fishtopher, the shelter shared on its Facebook page 16 other animals that were adopted last weekend.