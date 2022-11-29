Florida Scientists Find Toxic Algae Levels Along Coast

Scientists say a red tide bloom that lingered along the coast for a few weeks is now being fueled by nutrients leaching from the landscape in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Red tide (Karenia brevis) is a natural organism in the Gulf of Mexico that sometimes blooms at toxic levels.

But research shows that nutrients from agricultural fields, lawns and septic tanks fuel red tide blooms near the shore, making them more frequent, longer lasting and more intense.

“I don’t see any strong evidence that hurricanes trigger a red tide, but once you start a red tide, runoff will make it worse,” said water quality expert, scientist, and professor at Larry Brand. the University of Miami.

Ian did not create the conditions for the original bloom; but rainwater and storm surges helped fuel the bloom, which now extends from the Sarasota area south to Marco Island.

Counts of 1 million cells per liter and higher have been reported at multiple locations along Florida’s southwest coast.

Dead fish litter many area beaches, and the Collier County Florida Department of Health issued an exposure advisory on Wednesday.

The DOH agrees with Brand that nutrients that run off the landscape contribute to bloom intensity and duration.

“Once on land, these opportunistic organisms can utilize coastal nutrient sources to fuel their growth,” a DOH press release said Wednesday. “The flowers usually last until winter or spring, but in some cases they can last more than a year.”

What Should Southwest Florida Residents Do?

DOH says people who live along the coast should even check their air conditioning filters.

“Residents living in beach areas are advised to close windows and run air conditioning, ensuring the A/C filter is maintained according to manufacturer’s specifications,” the DOH said. “If outdoors near an impacted location, residents may choose to wear masks, especially if onshore winds are blowing.”

Carly Jones, spokeswoman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission – the state agency responsible for monitoring the red tide, said offshore winds can help carry contaminated waters and microscopic algae away from the coast.

The latest FWC report shows the strongest red tide counts were found in northern Lee and Sarasota counties.

“Some people experience respiratory irritation (coughing, sneezing, watery eyes and itchy throat) when the red tide organism is present and winds blow on shore,” Jones wrote in an email to The News-Press. “Onshore winds generally minimize the respiratory effects experienced by those ashore. The Florida Department of Health advises people with serious or chronic respiratory conditions, such as emphysema or asthma, to avoid red tide areas.”

Red tide can contaminate shells, and the DOH recommends against collecting and eating shells from this area at this time.

Locally caught, properly cleaned and cooked fish can be eaten, the press release said.

The DOH recommends washing yourself and all clothing if you come into contact with water containing toxic algae.

Hurricane Irma also stirred up nutrients in toxic algal blooms in 2017

Calusa Waterkeeper John Cassani monitored the bloom online.

“I hear people don’t see as many fish species as (Hurricane) Irma (2017),” Cassani said. “It’s mostly foraging fish, but most are rotten to the point that you can’t tell the species.”

Hurricane Irma stirred up nutrients in the Lake Okeechobee/Caloosahatchee system five years ago, and the following summer was all but lost due to a massive red tide and blue algal bloom. green in the river.

Lee County was part of a state of emergency for the two blooms.

Some scientists have speculated that the aftermath of Hurricane Ian will cause similar conditions by spring 2024.

The red tide fueled by Hurricane Irma lasted from fall 2017 to spring 2019.

“It’s a neurotoxin,” Cassani said. “There are neurological symptoms that have been defined in response to the red tide. And people with asthma come to the ER. There’s often an influx during a bloom. It’s an unregulated contaminant.”