New documents in FTX’s bankruptcy filing have revealed who the collapsed crypto firm owes money to.

The Margaritaville resort in the Bahamas is asking Alameda Research for $55,319.

The hotel chain was founded by singer Jimmy Buffett after the success of his song of the same name.

On Monday, attorneys for FTX filed lists of the top 50 creditors of companies linked to Sam Bankman-Fried and his crypto exchange.

Margaritaville’s claim for $55,319 makes it the fourth-largest creditor to Alameda — the high-risk trading company that CoinDesk claims has oddly close ties to FTX, leading to its collapse.

Buffett’s chain of hotels and restaurants is named after his 1977 hit song of the same name, which celebrated the tropical lifestyle.

Eight years after his release, he founded a chain of restaurants that later expanded to include hotels and even a billion-dollar retirement community in Florida.

The 4-star hotel is located on Nassau Beach, and the most expensive Presidential Suite costs over $3,300 per night. This means that the FTX bill could have bought more than two weeks in the best play.

Margaritaville luxury includes $160 Tomahawk steaks at the gourmet restaurant named after Buffett, or $62 bottles of prosecco at the bar — but you’ll have to spend $892 to hit the same debt as FTX.

The resort also offers a service for large meetings and corporate events, as well as a mooring service for yachts.

Attempts by insiders to contact the station by phone and email to try to find out precisely what FTX might have spent the money on were unsuccessful.

The latest court documents also show that Alameda’s main creditor is Amazon Web Services, to whom it owes $4.6 million.

But that has nothing to do with the FTX side of the business, where an anonymous client is looking for $226 million.

FTX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.