Ghana’s new cardinal dies in Rome at 63

ROME (CNS) — Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr of Wa, Ghana, died in Rome on November 27 at the age of 63.

He had been recovering in hospitals in Rome since undergoing heart surgery in September and had just been discharged from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on November 18.

Father André-Léon Simonart, secretary general of the Missionaries of Africa – of which the cardinal was a member – announced that the cardinal had been transported from the generalate to the hospital by ambulance early in the evening of November 27.

“We received the sad news” that the cardinal died shortly thereafter, he wrote in the statement.

Pope Francis, in a message of condolence published Nov. 29, said he recalled “with gratitude Cardinal Baawobr’s faithful witness to the Gospel marked by generous service to the church in Ghana, especially to those who need it the most.”

Elected president of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar in July, Cardinal Baawobr was the leading voice of the association of bishops across the continent and neighboring islands.

In a written statement mourning the Cardinal’s death, SECAM First Vice President Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu said, “We have experienced his fraternal and friendly style of life and work.”

The cardinal “was truly an open-minded pastor, a person of great empathy and, above all, a man of God. The whole of Africa, the islands and indeed the universal Church have lost a great and pious clergyman, a selfless servant,” wrote Cardinal Ambongo Besungu, Archbishop of Kinshasa, Congo.

Cardinal Baawobr was an expert in interreligious dialogue, particularly in promoting understanding between Christians and Muslims, and he was very involved in ecumenical dialogue and cooperation with other Christian Churches.

Born June 21, 1959 in Tom-Zendagangn, he joined the Missionaries of Africa in 1981 and was ordained a priest in 1987. He continued his studies in Fribourg, Switzerland and London, and studied the Scriptures at the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome.

As a member of the Missionaries of Africa, he served in the Congo for four years before going to Tanzania, where he served in formation for three years. He was director of formation for his order in France from 1999 to 2004.

In 2004 he was elected assistant to the superior general of the order in Rome, where he served for six years before being elected in 2010 for a six-year term as superior of the order. As a superior, he was also vice-chancellor of the Pontifical Institute for Arabic and Islamic Studies in Rome from 2010 to 2016. The Male Union of Superiors General elected him a member of the Synod of Bishops on the Family in 2015.

At the end of his term as Superior General, Pope Francis appointed him to lead the Diocese of Wa, where he had promoted greater public awareness of mental illness and outreach to lay people and experts to help provide care for people with mental illness who live on the streets. .

Pope Francis announced on May 29 that the bishop would be one of 21 prelates he would make cardinal at a ceremony in Rome on August 27.

Shortly after arriving in Rome to attend the ceremony, the Ghanaian was hospitalized after feeling unwell.

He was created a cardinal despite his absence from the consistory, and Pope Francis led everyone in prayer at the end of his homily “for this brother who should have been here and is hospitalized.”

His death leaves the College of Cardinals with 225 members, 126 of whom are under 80 and eligible to vote in conclave.

