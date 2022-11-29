Google and iHeartMedia to pay Illinois $1.5 million for allegedly running misleading smartphone ads – NBC Chicago

Google and iHeartMedia have agreed to pay a total of more than $9.4 million to seven states, including Illinois, to settle claims over allegedly misleading ads, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Monday. .

According to Raoul’s office, an investigation began after 2019 when Google hired iHeartMedia personalities to record commercials endorsing its Google Pixel 4 smartphone. The radio personalities claimed to have used the smartphones and found that they worked. favorably, Raoul’s office said in a press release. However, the VIPs did not own or operate a Pixel 4 before the endorsements, the statement said.

“Google and iHeartMedia have misled customers with fabricated ads,” Raoul commented. “I am committed to seeking enforcement against companies and others who violate the law to take advantage of Illinois consumers.”

The ads, which aired on iHeart radio stations and internet streaming services, ran in the Chicago, Atlanta, Boston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix and San Francisco markets.

Under the settlement agreement, Google and iHeart Media will pay at least $1.5 million to Illinois and a total of $9.4 million to the suing states. Additionally, the companies have agreed to abide by Federal Trade Commission guidelines regarding the use of endorsements and testimonials in advertising, not to misrepresent an endorser’s experience, and to provide reports compliance to the States, in accordance with the conditions.

Google will have to file reports for three years while iHeart Media will have to file reports for 10 years, according to the Illinois attorney general.