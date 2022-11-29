Gophers football: Bowl projections improve with win over Wisconsin

The Gophers football team’s 23-16 win over Wisconsin last Saturday boosted Minnesota’s projected bowl destinations for later this month.

Coming off the 13-10 loss to Iowa on Nov. 19, most of the guesstimated destinations for the Gophers were split between the Duke’s Mayo, Pinstripe and Quick Lane bowls. But after the rivalry game victory over the Badgers (6-6, 4-5) in Madison, the Gophers (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) are no longer an option for the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit on Dec. 26, based on the 10 national outlets’ projections tracked by the Pioneer Press.

While the most-guessed locale remain the Duke’s Mayo Bowl (five picks) and Pinstripe Bowl (two picks), the Music City Bowl appears to be a potential destination after falling off the radar with the Hawkeyes loss. A trip to Nashville appeared in two projections.

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte on Dec. 30 would probably pit Minnesota against an Atlantic Coast Conference team, with Florida State picked as the foe three times.

The Music City Bowl in Nashville on Dec. 31 would be against the Southeastern Conference program. Mississippi and Kentucky were slotted in against Minnesota.

The Pinstripe Bowl in New York City on Dec. 29 would also have an ACC tie-in. Syracuse was paired by two outlets to face Minnesota. Gophers athletics director Mark Coyle hired the coaches for both of those teams. Before coming to Minnesota in 2016 and hiring P.J. Fleck, Coyle hired Dino Babers to coach the Orange in 2015.

The guessing game on bowls will end Sunday when all games will be assigned.

WEEK-TO-WEEK

The number of national projections over the past six weeks for where for Minnesota might go bowling.

Pinstripe: 4, 2, 5, 5, 2, 1

Mayo: 4, 3, 2, 1, 4, 5

Music City: 0, 3, 2, 2, 0, 3

Quick Lane: 1, 1, 0, 1, 3, 0

ReliaQuest: 1, 1, 1, 1, 0, 1

Armed Forces: 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0