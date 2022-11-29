Govt Issues New Rate List Of Vegetables And Fruits For Kashmir

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
Govt Issues New Rate List Of Vegetables And Fruits For Kashmir
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Govt Issues New Rate List Of Vegetables And Fruits For Kashmir

Amid rising prices the Jammu Kashmir administration has issued a rate list of vegetables and fruits.

Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs has fixed rates for vegetables & fruits to avoid overcharging.

Govt Issues New Rate List Of Vegetables And Fruits For Kashmir
Govt Issues New Rate List Of Vegetables And Fruits For Kashmir

The Department also said that strict action would be initiated against the violators of the rate list issued by the Jammu Kashmir admin.

Click Here To Download Rate List Of Vegetables And Fruits in Kashmir 

The post Govt Issues New Rate List Of Vegetables And Fruits For Kashmir appeared first on JK Breaking News.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleWhat it is and how you can help – NBC Chicago
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR