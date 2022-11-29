Pin 0 Shares

Govt Issues New Rate List Of Vegetables And Fruits For Kashmir

Amid rising prices the Jammu Kashmir administration has issued a rate list of vegetables and fruits.

Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs has fixed rates for vegetables & fruits to avoid overcharging.

The Department also said that strict action would be initiated against the violators of the rate list issued by the Jammu Kashmir admin.

Click Here To Download Rate List Of Vegetables And Fruits in Kashmir

The post Govt Issues New Rate List Of Vegetables And Fruits For Kashmir appeared first on JK Breaking News.