Hundreds of fishermen rescued after large chunk of ice broke in Minnesota lake

About 100 people fishing on a frozen lake in Minnesota have been rescued after a large chunk of ice broke off, leaving them stranded.

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call just after 11:30 a.m. Monday from people fishing on Upper Red Lake in northern Beltrami County, according to a news release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office. . Callers said a large chunk of ice had broken away from the main shore, stranding about 100 people, authorities said.

Once first responders arrived, they estimated the fishermen had drifted up to 30 yards into open water after the rupture, according to the sheriff’s office.

Several water rescue agencies and vehicles were dispatched to the scene and assessed the extent of the open water with visual and drone operations. Authorities found a narrow point of the separation to deploy a temporary bridge to evacuate stranded fishermen.

On Facebook, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office advised those needing to evacuate to head to the access point at JR’s Corner.

An angler named Shane from North Woods Fish Houses in Beltrami County said in a video posted to Facebook that “a pretty big crack” opened up from east to west.

“We have people on the other side of the water line,” he said. “We will join you.

The upper Midwest experienced a very warm fall season, with temperatures nearing 70 degrees in early November after above average temperatures in October and September.

Northern Minnesota experienced a cold spell ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, when many lakes produced ice cover. But after the holidays, temperatures reached nearly 50 degrees, according to forecasts, leading to thawing and melting ice.

Gusty southeast winds on Monday likely loosened the ice further.

Much colder weather is on its way to the upper Midwest over the next few days and more ice will form.

Due to the urgent nature of getting people off the ice and the likelihood that multiple groups were unaware of the separation, first responders sent out a wireless emergency alert, according to the sheriff’s office. Just after 2:30 p.m., authorities announced that everyone – about 100 people – had been evacuated from the ice.

Authorities have warned those considering ice fishing to remain cautious and vigilant.

“The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office reminds those considering heading out on the ice that early season ice is highly unpredictable,” authorities said. “Extreme caution should be exercised when heading on the ice and frequently checking the thickness to ensure an adequate amount of ice.”

