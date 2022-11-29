If GOP plays games in presidential elections, Democrats ‘could end up choosing who’s president’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Monday on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.” that if Republican members are “playing games,” Democrats could end up picking the next House speaker.

Presenter Sean Spicer said: “We had a few of these people who said they wouldn’t vote for you on the show. When we ask them what they want, they list a few rules, concessions that they want. And we say, well, if you get these concessions, will you vote for McCarthy, “Well, we’re not sure.” Well, who do you want your candidate to be? “We do not know it.” You know, nobody can suggest Jim Jordan, he backs you, Marjorie Taylor Greene backs you, Donald Trump backs you. You raised, what, $500 million? Some of these people, you actually funded their races. What I don’t understand is that I don’t envy your task. These people don’t give you a target. I understand your point of view. There is no alternative. Everyone voted for you. The conference has spoken. And as James Comer said at the top of this clip, you know, you’ve earned the opportunity. You were the quarterback, the coach who took them to the big game and won.

He asked, “So the question is to go back to what Lindsay said. You have five people to whom you have given all your cards. What can you tell them that will change them at this point to get you 218? »

McCarthy said, “Well, we have to listen, but you have to listen to everyone in the conference because five people on any side can stop anything when you’re in the majority. I think when you look at past history, when Paul Ryan showed up, he got more people voting against him in the conference and then they voted for him on the floor. We have five more weeks. We’re working on our conference rules today. We want to make sure everyone has a say, but we need to speak with one voice. We will only succeed if we work together, otherwise we will lose individually. It is very fragile, that we are the only stopgap for this Biden administration. And if we don’t do it right, the Democrats can take the majority. If we play games on the floor, the Democrats could end up choosing who the speaker is.

He added: “So I think ultimately calmer heads will prevail. We’ll work together to find the best way forward. And I believe that ultimately, since I’ve been chief, everything what we did was win seats. We didn’t lose seats. We won seats every time where the rest of the Republicans lost. So I think at the end of the day, we We’ll find the right path, and we’ll make the American public proud of what we’re capable of accomplishing and we’ll fix this economy because we’re going to focus on people, not politics.

