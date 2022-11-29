In Arizona, Cochise County delays election certification as Maricopa County officials face threats

Comment this story Comment

PHOENIX — As elected officials from Arizona’s most populous county gathered to approve midterm election results on Monday, they were heckled, called “traitors” and told their handling of the vote justified a “violent revolution”. Sheriff’s deputies stood guard in Maricopa County over what was once a monotonous procedural move. About 200 miles away, the board of a small ruby-red county in Arizona’s southeast corner voted 2-1 to delay certification of the results, flouting a deadline set by state law. state and possibly jeopardizing the state’s timeline to finalize the results.

In the opposite corner of the state, leaders in another GOP-controlled county considered doing the same and adjourned until the afternoon to consider its options, but ultimately voted to certify the results. .

In Arizona, where ink problems for ballot printers in about a third of Phoenix-area polling stations fueled unproven GOP claims of a stolen election, Monday’s events showed the depth of distrust in election administration in the state, as well as the desire of Republican candidates and elected officials to sanction – even to stir up – this mistrust.

The latest election has heightened skepticism about the democratic process in Arizona, already a hotbed of election denial fomented by former President Donald Trump for several years and supported by his supporters. Earlier this month, voters picked Democrats over Republicans in the most critical contests; the attorney general race, in which the Democrat led by 510 out of more than 2.5 million votes, was headed for an automatic recount.

Under Arizona law, Monday was the deadline for all counties to complete a process known as canvassing – and Republican activists have been pressuring county leaders not to do so not.

In 14 of Arizona’s 15 counties, top leaders followed the law and approved election results. The exception was Cochise County, where the Board of Supervisors is now locked in a legal battle with the state. There is no precedent for the resulting uncertainty to the process of state finalizing results and ensuring successful candidates are seated in January.

“We broke the law by not certifying as required by Arizona election laws by Nov. 28,” said Ann English, Cochise County’s only Democratic supervisor, who dissented. of voting to review certification until Friday. The two Republican supervisors who supported the delay did not respond to requests for comment. The county attorney also did not respond.

Republican leaders in Mohave County, located in the northwest corner of the state, considered doing the same but ultimately followed the law, albeit reluctantly.

“I’m voting yes under duress,” said Republican Chairman Ron Gould. “I found out today that I have no choice but to vote yes or I will be arrested and charged with a crime.”

Arizona was not the only state to see scattered efforts to thwart the approval of election results. Officials in Luzerne County in Pennsylvania, which experienced an Election Day ballot shortage, failed by a 2-2 vote, with one abstention, to meet Monday’s certification deadline.

Cochise County’s decision to miss the certification deadline prompted a same-day trial of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D), who was set to win her gubernatorial race. His office planned to ask a court to compel that county to certify the election results. If the county refuses to do so, it puts in question the votes of tens of thousands of people, and perhaps the Republicans’ projected victories in a seat in the United States House and the nationwide race. State for Superintendent of Schools.

Arizona officials had planned to certify the state’s election results on Dec. 5. Under state law, they can defer certification until Dec. 8, the attorneys said. If Cochise County continues to deny certification, it’s unclear how votes cast there will factor into the state’s tally.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) has not publicly stated how he will handle the looming deadline for the state to certify the results. Brnovich’s office suggested that Maricopa County — home to Phoenix and more than half of the state’s voters — may have violated statutory guidelines in its administration of the election due to widespread issues with ballot printers. of voting.

A spokesperson for Brnovich did not respond to multiple inquiries from The Washington Post about how he intends to address the certification testimonial requirement. A spokesperson for Governor Doug Ducey (R) told the Post that the governor would “do his job.” A spokesman for Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert M. Brutinel said the judge “will attend” the state certification ceremony “as required by law.”

Kari Lake, the unsuccessful GOP candidate for governor, refused to concede, pointing to issues with printers in Maricopa County forcing voters to line up or deposit their ballots in secure drawers. County officials, in a report released Sunday in response to accusations from the attorney general’s office about possible violations of the law, argued that the mechanical problems did not prevent anyone from voting. An Arizona judge came to the same conclusion when rejecting a request by Republicans to extend voting hours on Election Day.

Lake, a former television news anchor, shared clips Monday of her supporters condemning Maricopa County officials at the board of supervisors meeting. Their request for certification of the council’s delay went unheeded. Its five members, including four Republicans, voted unanimously to approve canvassing.

The vote capped a remarkable five-hour meeting, during which a large crowd gathered in the courtroom to pray, as well as to taunt county officials. “You represent evil,” a speaker told county leaders.

In public testimony, residents shared their experiences on Election Day – some as voters and others as poll workers or observers. A man who said he served as a poll worker described problems with electronic registration books, which he said caused some voters to leave the polling station. A woman who said she worked as a poll watcher said she heard second-hand that one of her site’s tabulators had rejected ballots during a test on the eve of the election.

Vitriol targeting the county council included an allegation that its members had committed “treason punishable by death”. The woman who made this accusation added, in reference to a 1962 quote from John F. Kennedy, “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible make violent revolution necessary.”

Others invoked Bible verses and a higher power, with one warning the board that God would bring justice in the afterlife. “The pious will rejoice in the triumph of the right, they will march through the bloody fields of the slain wicked,” a woman told the council. “Then, at last, everyone will know that good is rewarded and that there is a God who judges with justice.”

Cries of “Amen” rose from the crowd. The meeting drew about 200 people, who gathered in the boardroom auditorium in downtown Phoenix and were sometimes warned that they would be evicted if they continued to interrupt the proceedings with loud explosions. Some have directed their anger at Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican responsible for early voting and voter registration whose efforts to build trust in the system have run into headlong mechanical problems. Others directed their frustration at the board, which has been at the forefront of efforts to uphold the integrity of the county’s elections since Trump made the voting jurisdiction the second-largest in the county. country, a target in 2020.

Most of the audience left the meeting when the two county election officers began their presentation to the council. Administrators spent more than an hour responding to misinformation that spread around the Nov. 8 election.

Scott Jarrett, one of the directors, said problems with printers on Election Day stemmed from ink that was too light to be read by on-site tabulators. Those ballots were instead read by county tabulators in downtown Phoenix.

But the root cause of the problems with the printers, which were used in the 2022 primary election and in the 2020 cycle, remained a mystery as of Monday. One of the only things that changed in the Nov. 8 election, Jarrett said, was the size of the ballots, which were the longest in county history. To account for the number of races on double-sided ballots, election officials opted to use 20-inch ballots – one inch larger than the ballots used in the primary election. County officials could have chosen to provide voters with two ballots, but Jarrett said the previous use of two ballots caused confusion among voters.

The county owns two brands of printers and has sequestered almost all printers made by Oki, a company headquartered in Japan. The county is testing 10 of these printers and council members said they would request an independent review to help determine what was wrong.

As the council headed for a vote to certify the results, Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo, the council’s only Democrat, was visibly exasperated. His voice rising, he accused Lake and his supporters of spreading misinformation on social media about the election and said election workers, under intense public pressure, should be commended for their work.

“She’s a perfect example of Kari Lake not telling voters the truth,” Gallardo said. The election was “safe, secure, accurate”, he said. “Everyone had the right to exercise their most fundamental right, the right to vote. What about when you have people throwing rocks at the system but not telling voters the truth? It is unacceptable. Shame on her!”

Supervisor Bill Gates, the Republican chairman of the board, acknowledged the problems and said printer issues weren’t stopping people from voting. “There has never been a perfect election and it wasn’t a perfect election,” Gates said. “There were issues, but we were transparent about it. … The votes were accurately counted.