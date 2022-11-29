In Pictures | Mauna Loa: The world’s largest volcano lights up the sky as it erupts in Hawaii

SUMMARY The glow of the erupting volcano lit up the sky as the sun rose Monday over Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, erupted for the first time in over 40 years. Although the majority of the lava flow is contained within the peak, residents were alerted and warned of the possibility of ashfall.

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, erupted on Nov. 28, spewing ash and casting a crimson glow into the sky. Videos of Hawaii’s Big Island skies glowing red and ash spitting into the air have been leaked onto the web. (Picture: AP)

Lava was seen erupting rapidly in satellite and infrared imagery, and smoke could be seen covering the area in aerial imagery. Towns were not immediately in danger from the eruption, but authorities warned residents to prepare to leave if lava flows began to threaten populated areas. Many people who now inhabit the area were not there when Mauna Loa last erupted 38 years ago. (Image: Reuters)

According to a Foxweather report, ash from the volcano reached 45,000 feet, citing the National Weather Service (NWS) in Honolulu. The NWS also issued a warning that winds could spread volcanic glass fibers known as Pele’s Hair and volcanic gases downstream. (Picture: AP)

The volcano has shown disturbance signals since September this year, according to the US Geological Survey. An NPR report said while emergency shelters were opened at the old Kona Airport in Kailua-Kona and Ka’u Gym in Pahala, there were no requests for evacuation. NPR quoted Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth as saying that no settlements under the erupting volcano appear to be in danger. (Picture: AP)

According to the National Park Service, Mauna Loa is Hawaiian for “long mountain.” The volcano, which takes up nearly 51% of Big Island, rises 30,000 feet above the ocean floor and is taller than Mount Everest at 13,681 feet above sea level. Sunday’s explosion is the first since 1984. Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times since 1843. (Image: AP)