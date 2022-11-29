India to launch retail digital currency pilot on December 1 – TechCrunch

India will undertake the first retail digital currency pilot on December 1, the central bank announced on Tuesday, testing the digital rupee with a closed group of customers and merchants a month after it began evaluating the CBDC for the segment of big.

State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC will participate in the initial phases of the pilot project in four cities (Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar). Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will join the pilot “later”, the Reserve Bank of India said, adding that it would extend the pilot late to Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore , Kochi. , Lucknow, Patna and Shimla.

“The scope of the pilot can be gradually expanded to include more banks, users and locations as needed,” he said.

“Users will be able to transact with e₹-R via a digital wallet offered by participating banks and stored on mobile phones/devices. Transactions can be both person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M). Payments to merchants can be made using QR codes displayed at merchants. e₹-R would offer features of physical money such as trust, security, and finality of settlement. As with cash, it will earn no interest and can be converted into other forms of money, such as deposits with banks,” the Reserve Bank of India said in a press release.

The Indian central bank seeks to assess the robustness of the creation, distribution and retail use of the digital rupee in real time. Based on the test results, the central bank will test additional features and applications of the digital rupee in future pilots, she said.

It hopes to reduce the economy’s dependence on cash, enable cheaper and smoother international settlements, and protect people from the volatility of private cryptocurrencies, RBI officials have said in the past.

(More soon.)