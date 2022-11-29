Iran threatens families of national football team with ‘violence and torture’: report

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has threatened the families of Iran’s World Cup soccer team players with imprisonment and torture if the players don’t “behave” ahead of their game against the United States on Tuesday , according to a new report.

A source told CNN the players were called to a meeting with members of the IRGC after the team failed to sing the country’s national anthem in their opening match against England last night. last week. The IRGC later reportedly warned that players who did not sing the national anthem or participate in any political demonstrations against the Iranian government would leave their families subject to “violence and torture” in retaliation.

On Friday, before their game against Wales, the team sang the national anthem.

“There are a large number of Iranian security agents in Qatar collecting information and monitoring players,” the source told CNN, adding that players are not allowed to meet foreigners during the World Cup.

The Iranian team’s Portuguese coach Carlos Quieroz, who reportedly met separately with IRGC officers, said players could protest at the World Cup within FIFA regulations.

Widespread protests in Iran began on September 17 at the funeral of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested in Tehran by Iran’s “morals police” for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely on September 13. She died three days later.

While Iranian officials say Amini died of a heart attack, her family say she was “severely beaten” while in custody. A lawyer for the family said “respectable doctors” believed she had been beaten while in police custody. Her death sparked weeks of protests across Iran, in which some women burned their hijabs and publicly cut their hair.

An Iranian general acknowledged for the first time on Monday that more than 300 people had been killed during the protests.

The captain of Iran’s national men’s soccer team has spoken out in support of anti-government protests last week.

“I would like to express my condolences to all the bereaved families in Iran,” Ehsan Hajsafi told a news conference. “They need to know that we are with them. And we support them. And we sympathize with them on the terms.

“We have to accept that the conditions in our country are not good and our people are not happy,” he added. “We are here but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be their voice or that we shouldn’t respect them.”

Meanwhile, Iranian state media have called for the United States to withdraw from the World Cup after the United States Soccer Federation backed anti-government protesters by posting a modified version of the Iranian flag on its social media platforms. For 24 hours, the federation displayed the Iranian flag without the emblem of the Islamic Republic to show “support for women in Iran who are fighting for basic human rights”.

