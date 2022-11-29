Jack and the Beanstalk review – lavishly OTT panto has a big heart | panto season

Yesour ears will ring, your heart will sing. Not for the Lyric, the awesome unfolding of a beloved folk tale with added business and the bizarre stunning setting. This loud, fore-footed Jack and the Beanstalk is a nine-tenths set-piece; a production, by Nicholai La Barrie, mechanized for the uprising. Who needs interval ice cream? The show is a sugar rush.

And dairy products too. The setting is the milk world of Dame Trott (“Whatever the situation, we’ve got your lactation”), a family business threatened by the evil Fleshcreep and his exorbitant taxes. That’s why Jack has to sell his beloved cow Daisy – even if it’s a long way, with Jack so smart and clever, he does it for a box of baked beans. Regardless – with a wand wave from secret fairy godmother Jill (Maddison Bulleyment providing the series’ big heart) – Jack and his family soon ascend from the vegetation to the celestial cavern of Fleshcreep. There they encounter a giant who is both an industrial dump and a fairy tale ogre.

Charismatic performances on all levels… Finlay McGuigan as Simon and Leah St Luce as Jack. Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Guardian

What we don’t encounter is the topical satire that characterized last year’s lyrical panto. In its place, charismatic performances all around, from Emmanuel Akwafo as drama queen, Finlay McGuigan as ill-fated Simon, dreaming himself the star of the show, and Jodie Jacobs (“mwa-ha-ha!”) as Fleshcreep . There’s a top-notch deployment of the EastEnders sting when the latter’s identity is revealed, and plush OTT costumes from design studio Good Teeth.

A moral underpinning is provided when, as our hero sucks geese and golden harps from the villain’s lair, Jill invites Jack to consider collective, not individual gain. By uniting all the theater in good humor, this Jack and the Beanstalk does not just talk, he walks the walk.