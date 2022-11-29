Jamal Murray’s season-high 31 points overwhelm Rockets as Nuggets earn third straight win – The Denver Post

Jamal Murray has regained his swagger.

There were jolts for almost a quarter of the season, but his familiar bounce was back.

Behind a season-high 31 points, Murray baffled the Houston defense en route to a 129-113 Nuggets home win Monday night. His efficiency – 11 for 17 from the field – made him all the more satisfying.

Equally special was his counterpart, Nikola Jokic, but he didn’t have to struggle through an 18-month recovery path like Murray did before he could savor his success again. Jokic finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, smashing inside the Rockets for Denver’s third straight win. The Nuggets (13-7) will host the Rockets again on Wednesday.

Even without Michael Porter Jr. (heel), Bones Hyland (non-COVID illness) and Jeff Green (knee), Denver withstood Houston’s 16 3-point barrage.

“Michael will be back when he’s ready,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said without giving a timeline.

Thanks to the two stalwarts of the Denver franchise, they didn’t need him Monday night. A fantastic night from Ish Smith – 10 points, eight assists – off the bench completed the effort.

It took until the third quarter, but the Nuggets eventually split from the Rockets. At the heart of it, of course, were Jokic and Murray. They played their version of all you can do, I can do better, trading 3-pointers and scoop finishes to help seize momentum.

Murray found his rebound after netting a 3-pointer from the wing, and Jokic got so comfortable he started improvising even more than usual. Midway through a 16-point quarter, Jokic cooked in a Sombor Shuffle and some deep jumpers. The exclamation point came when Zeke Nnaji drained a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer. With that shot, the Nuggets held a 106-91 lead heading into the fourth.

Malone said the priority of going into Monday’s game limits Houston’s second-chance opportunities — an area they’ve dominated the past five games.

“It was highlighted yesterday, this morning,” he said in the pregame. “…They’re crashing everywhere.”

For the most part, this directive was respected in the first half. It was everything else defensively where the Nuggets fell apart. Houston wasted 12 3-pointers in the first two quarters, prompting all sorts of reactions from Denver’s head coach. On one, Malone simply crumpled the stat sheet in his hand and whipped it under his chair in frustration.

When he spoke before the game about how the game had changed over the past decade, he unwittingly stated how common it was for teams to give up at least 80 points in a half. Malone almost said it.

The lackluster defence, despite an encouraging first half from Jokic and Murray, was the reason the Nuggets held just a 70-68 lead before the break.

Murray played perhaps his best offensive half since returning from ACL surgery by hooking 22 points on 9-for-11 shooting. He connected from the outside and worked his deadly inside game to to succeed.

As he always does, Jokic manipulated whatever Houston cooked up. His touch passes opened up 3-point looks, and his vision set the Rockets defense apart at the bottom.