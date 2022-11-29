Pin 0 Shares

Infamous former NLF player Larry Johnson who was a close pal to Jay-Z but was ditched due to his ill manners like beating women and several other run-ins with the law has turned into a conspiracy theorist and is making inane allegations about his former pal. Larry claims although his life fell apart due to… Read More »Jay-Z’s Ex-Bestfriend And Disgraced Former NLF Player Larry Johnson Claims The Rapper And Beyoncé Are Satanists

The post Jay-Z’s Ex-Bestfriend And Disgraced Former NLF Player Larry Johnson Claims The Rapper And Beyoncé Are Satanists appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.