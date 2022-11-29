Joss Stone talks about his first holiday album, “Merry Christmas, Love.”

LOS ANGELES– Joss Stone wants this holiday season to be joyful and bright. She released “Merry Christmas, Love,” an album of holiday favorites, along with some original songs. This is an album she had wanted to do for over 10 years, but was totally nervous about!

“These songs are all old school and amazing, everyone knows every word,” Stone told On The Red Carpet. “When I listen to Christmas albums from artists I love…I’m obsessed with Christmas and if I listen it’s like, ‘no, that’s not what I know Christmas is !’ So I was very worried about doing this, I hope I achieved my goal and I won’t disappoint anyone on Christmas day and they will feel that Christmas tingle!

Along with classics like “Winter Wonderland”, “Let It Snow” and “Silent Night”, Stone covers Stevie Wonder’s track “What Christmas Means to Me”, which is the album’s lead single.

Stone said: “To be honest on the whole record, it’s the song I was most comfortable with because I’ve been singing songs like this for years, it’s a soul record! “

Stone, however, admits she wasn’t always comfortable while filming the music video for “What Christmas Means to Me.” This is because she was heavily pregnant with her son Shackleton.

“It was like oh my God, I’m really tired! But every time they said record, I was like ‘come on then, let’s do this little Shackleton!’ And it ended well,” Stone said.

And with the holidays approaching, Stone and her husband Cody DaLuz are preparing to make this Christmas a memorable one for her 2 children, daughter Violet and newborn Shackleton.

“Bring on Christmas, let’s do it!”