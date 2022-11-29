Kanye canceled -- by Kanye; Comes out of Tim Pool's interview when asked to defend his anti-Semitism

Kanye West, the rapper and entrepreneur who has become infamous for his anti-Semitic views, walked out of a Monday night interview with podcaster Tim Pool when the host mildly challenged his views on Jews.

The interview, which was streamed live on YouTube, included Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulous, who recently joined West’s entourage and the fledgling 2024 presidential campaign.

Pool allowed West to air his views, largely uninterrupted, for the first fifteen minutes of the show. He claimed his recent controversial dinner with former President Donald Trump was scheduled last month – apparently before West started making anti-Semitic comments such as the infamous “death con” tweet. The dinner was postponed after the midterm elections; West confirmed that Trump did not know Fuentes.

West said it was “beautiful” that people could see how Jews — who he called “Zionists” at one point — cancel people out.

Tim Pool then interrupted him: “You went right into the anti-Semite thing… If you start talking about it, you’re going to ask my opinion on it, I’m going to disagree with you.” West replied, “I don’t care what your opinion is.”

He then claimed that “the Jewish people allowed” the senator then. Barack Obama (D-IL) to meet racist and anti-Semitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan (whom West did not mention by name.)

Pool expressed empathy for West’s cancellation experience: “I think they were extremely unfair to you.”

“Who are ‘they’, though?” West replied. “We can’t tell who ‘they’ are, can we?”

“Corporate press,” Pool replied.

Fuentes chimed in, “It’s ‘them’, isn’t it?”

Pool replied, “No, it’s not.”

“How is it not?” West asked.

He then got up and left the room. His entourage followed.

A Twitter account allied with West claimed that Pool did not allow West to speak.

Ye left the Tim Pool podcast and is currently in the process of leaving- @Timcast did not let him express himself #YE24 — Ye Warroom (@Ye24warroom) November 29, 2022

Luke Rudkowski, one of Pool’s co-hosts, said West said as he left, “You don’t believe my truths.”

Timcast co-host @Lukewearechange said Ye told him as he left the studio “you don’t believe in my truths.” pic.twitter.com/ZT1SCk77ZO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 29, 2022

Pool reflected on West’s decision to leave. “I’m sorry, brother,” he said. “This is not a show where you walk in and talk, all by yourself, and say things that are at least worth questioning. …

“All they did was back out of the conversation.”

