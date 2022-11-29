Kanye West abruptly quits Tim Pool podcast while discussing anti-Semitism accusations

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, went viral on Monday after escaping from an interview after being confronted about his anti-Semitism.

The beleaguered music superstar has come under fire in recent weeks for his rhetoric towards the Jewish people, particularly his tweet stating he was going “death con 3” on the religious group.

Ye resurfaced in the news last week when he brought known anti-Semite and white nationalist Nick Fuentes to a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with former President Trump, who faced an intense backlash for having dined with two such controversial figures, especially since he announced his 2024 candidacy.

On Monday, Ye, joined by Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos, a right-wing provocateur turned Ye 2024 campaign manager, appeared on “Timcast” where host Tim Pool discussed past comments and his meeting with Trump.

At the start of the discussion, Ye revealed that his meeting with Trump was scheduled before his “death con 3” tweet but was delayed and that the former president “had no idea” who Fuentes was.

You quickly spat in anti-Semitic rhetoric by invoking top aides to the White House during the Obama and Trump administrations.

“I just have to get right to the heart of this anti-Semitic claim that’s happening. It’s something – if you read the definition it says you can’t claim there are multiple people inside banks or in the media that’s all Jewish, or you’re anti-Semitic. And that’s the truth. Like, that’s the truth,” Ye said.

“Elaborate. Like, what do you mean?” Pool requested.

“I say, like, I’ve been labeled an anti-Semite, right? So there’s different beliefs about our bloodlines, you know, like the documentary that Kyrie [Irving] posted and in general, America was left in the dark and history was changed,” Ye replied. is that everyone could see what really happened. And now we can really understand, we can see that Rahm Emanuel was next to Obama and Jared Kushner was right next to Trump.”

During his rant, Ye told Pool that he would “burn this show” if the interview turned into him defending himself.

Pool then challenged Ye for bringing up Emmanuel and Kushner, asking him “isn’t it a problem of these individuals” rather than their identities. The rapper continued with his stream of consciousness instead.

“You got right into the anti-Semitic stuff,” Pool said. “I think it’s something we should talk about, but if you start talking about it, you’re going to ask my opinion on it, I’m going to disagree with you.”

“I didn’t ask your opinion on that,” Ye retorted. “I don’t care what anyone’s opinion bro. I lost. They tried to put me in jail, they blocked the $2 billion I had. Like when I said [Louis] Farrakhan… the Jewish people allowed Obama to meet with the minister, you know. »

He continued, “You’re not going to take my pain away. Are you? The Jewish people say it’s the Holocaust, it happened, and you can’t say anything about it. We can’t I can’t take their pain away. No one’s going to speak out against the fact that they tried to lock me up. ‘Cause every time I hold on, and it’s like, I think it’s more Malcolm X, but I find out that I’m more MLK because as I get sprayed every day by the press, and financially, I’m right there And when I found out they tried to put me in prison it was like a dog biting my arm and I almost shed a tear, almost, but I still walked a step through it.”

“I think they were extremely unfair to you,” Pool replied.

“Who is ‘they’, though?” You said. “We can’t tell who ‘they’ are, can we.”

“The press,” Pool said. “I’m not using the word as I assume you are using- I’m talking about-“

“It’s them though, isn’t it?” Fuentes stepped in.

“No,” Pool replied quickly.

“How is it not?” You cracked.

As Pool tried to respond, the rapper got up and started walking out of the room.

“Are you leaving?” Pool asked Ye as he stormed out. “He left.”

“You want to bring this up and think we’re not going to have a conversation?” Pool railed against Ye’s group. “You think Ye’s gonna come here and say, ‘Here’s my pain, here’s my suffering’ and I’m like, ‘I hear you’. And then he’s gonna say ‘And that was Jews’ and I’m gonna say, ‘d’ Okay, but don’t think’ ‘I’m not going to do this. I refuse.’

“I can’t say I’m surprised. [did] I even do anything other than ask him please elaborate on that? Are you referring to individuals or are you literally blaming a whole group of people for powerful individuals causing you harm?” Pool added.