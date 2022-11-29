Kellyanne Conway appears before the January 6 committee

WASHINGTON — Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared Monday before investigators from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on Capitol Hill.

Conway spoke to the committee officially, two sources familiar with his appearance said. The panel did not publicly issue her a subpoena, and her aides declined to say whether she received one privately. The committee declined to comment on his appearance on Monday.

Conway was seen entering a conference room at the O’Neill House office building with attorney Emmet Flood, who was White House counsel to former President Donald Trump.

When she left the meeting room for a break, Conway told reporters “I’m here voluntarily.” Asked by a reporter when she last spoke with Trump, Conway said he called her last week.

Conway worked as Trump’s senior adviser from the start of his term until August 2020. She decided to leave the administration because she said she needed to focus on her family. She also served as campaign manager for Trump’s 2016 presidential bid.

Although Conway was not working for Trump on Jan. 6, the Washington Post, in a report citing 15 Trump advisers, congressmen, GOP officials and other Trump confidants, said she called an aide who was with the president that day and said she joined others in urging Trump to tell his supporters to stand down. Conway also told the aide that she received a call from DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office asking for help in getting Trump to call the National Guard, the Post reported.

The committee is expected to release a final report on its investigation into the 2021 riot before the end of the year, before the new Congress meets in January. The panel is not expected to exist in the new GOP-controlled house next year.

Before Thanksgiving, the panel interviewed Bobby Engel, who was Trump’s top Secret Service agent when the riot took place and whose statements could impact the explosive testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, who was one of the main aides to former White House chief of staff Mark. Meadows. Hutchinson testified over the summer that he was told Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of an armored SUV and rushed to his security when told he would not be taken away at the Capitol after its Jan. 6 rally.

In early November, committee investigators were scheduled to meet with a Secret Service agent who was in the lead car of Trump’s motorcade on the day of the riot.