‘Knives Out’ sequel could have been a box office hit if Netflix had let it

2019’s “Knives Out” was a surprise box office success, and its sequel could have been one too – if Netflix had given it a robust theatrical release.

The first film, distributed by Lionsgate, made $27 million in its opening weekend in the United States, and went on to gross $165 million in the United States and $312 million worldwide on its budget estimated at $40 million.

But “Glass Onion,” the movie’s sequel, won’t have a chance to come close to that.

Last year, Netflix picked up the rights to two “Knives Out” sequels for more than $400 million, Deadline reported at the time. The streaming service released the first sequel, “Glass Onion,” to 600 theaters over the weekend, and it will only play for a week, before debuting on Netflix on December 23.

The rollout marks one of Netflix’s biggest theatrical releases, and it’s the first time one of its films has been shown in all three major theater chains. But the streaming giant likely still “left money on the table,” said Box Office Pro chief analyst Shawn Robbins.

Netflix doesn’t release box office numbers for the few movies it hits theaters, but several outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, reported that it earned between $13 million and $15 million over the course of the year. of the five-day holiday weekend.

Robbins told Insider that this was an accurate estimate based on his observations of pre-sale tickets and pre-release tracking.

That would have made “Glass Onion” the third-biggest film of the weekend, behind “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and Disney’s new animated movie “Strange World.” But with a wider release in more theaters, it could have made it to No. 2 or even No. 1.

“It’s a hit and a great moment between streamers and exposure,” Robbins said. But “it could have brought in between $40 million and $60 million over the weekend.”

“I think this should make Netflix rethink how it approaches high-profile movies like this,” he added.

The film was well received by critics and general audiences, with a critical score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and a user score of 92%.

“Traditionally, when an original property receives near universal recognition, plus a box office bounty in theaters, the sequel capitalizes on that wave of success,” said Jeff Bock, box office analyst at Exhibitor Relations. “Instead of beating the studios at their own game, Netflix fumbled the release of their biggest poacher.”

Of course, Netflix’s bread and butter is the streaming business. If the movie performs well on the service next month and generates new signups, it’s unclear if the company will change its strategy for the third “Knives Out” movie.

During his last earnings call in October, co-CEO Ted Sarandos defended Netflix’s exit strategy, downplaying the potential to expand its theatrical production.

“Our business is to entertain our members with Netflix movies on Netflix,” he said. “There is no doubt internally that we make films for our members.”