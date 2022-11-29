Lamina1 Names xx Network CTO Will Carter as Chief Technology Officer

Carter’s deep engineering expertise spans security, blockchain, and immersive technology and will support the development and implementation of Lamina1’s ambitious Layer 1 blockchain and Open Metaverse projects

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lamina1– the Layer 1 blockchain and Metaverse project founded by science fiction icon Neal Stephenson and crypto pioneer Peter Vessenes – has appointed Will Carter as its Chief Technology Officer. Having previously served as CTO of the xx network, the first and only quantum-resistant and privacy-focused blockchain ecosystem, and Elixxir, an ultra-private messaging app for Web3 communities, Carter will now lead the design and build of Lamina1’s core technology platform built by creators, for creators, to support an Open Metaverse economy.

Carter brings a decade of experience in research and technology development, most recently with renowned cryptographer and the inventor of digital currency, David Chaum. At the xx network, he led the team’s blockchain research division, which designed and built the first scalable quantum-secure layer 1 blockchain. His earlier work focused on building immersive technology, designing diffractives-based AR/VR headsets at Trecento and developing GPU-accelerated computer vision at NASA. Per Lamina1 leadership, his experience in building Web3 technology and his passion for building rich, immersive experiences makes him a perfect fit for the vast creative and technical ambitions of Lamina1 as it sets out to define the foundation of its new blockchain and Open Metaverse initiatives.

“I’ve been fortunate to work alongside industry pioneers to collaboratively establish and execute visions that benefit builders, creators, and communities,” said Carter. “Joining Neal, Peter, and the broader Lamina1 team to build a protocol and ecosystem empowering digital creators and reimagining what it means to power an Open Metaverse is a meaningful opportunity that I’m thrilled to be a part of.”

Carter joins Lamina1’s executive team alongside co-founders Neal Stephenson, the celebrated futurist and sci-fi author who coined the term “Metaverse” in his best-selling novel Snow Crash, and Peter Vessenes, renowned cryptographer and founder of the first VC-backed Bitcoin company. Working closely alongside Stephenson and Vessenes, Carter will engage his deep cross-industry expertise to develop the complex infrastructure, incentivized ecosystem, and necessary resources to empower creators with ownership and creative liberty as they build the fabric of the Open Metaverse in real time.

Carter is the newest addition to the Lamina1 team, currently being led by President and immersive technology and entertainment executive, Rebecca Barkin (formerly of Madison Square Garden Sphere and Magic Leap). Other notable hires over the last few months include Tony Parisi, Metaverse pioneer and former head of AR/VR at Unity, as Chief Product Officer; Géreladine Pamphile, global media and former NBA executive, as Chief Business Officer; and Jamil Moledina, previous EA and Google executive, as VP of Games Partnerships & Media.

“As CTO, Will plays an absolutely vital role in realizing our goal of delivering a Layer 1 that is not only secure, scalable, and decentralized, but uniquely performant and a pleasure to use. In Will, we were able to find a strong, thoughtful engineering leader with the rare and highly-relevant experience of bringing both blockchain and immersive technologies to market,” said Barkin. “Trained and trusted by the very best – from legendary cryptographer David Chaum at xx network to respected government agencies like NASA – we’re thrilled that Will chose to bring his talent and leadership to Lamina1.”

About Lamina1

Lamina1 is a Layer1 blockchain optimized for the Open Metaverse. The brainchild of legendary futurist Neal Stephenson (who first conceptualized the term “Metaverse” in his 1992 best-selling novel Snow Crash) and Peter Vessenes, a foundational leader in the crypto space from the early days of Bitcoin – Lamina1 is on a mission to deliver the blockchain technology, interoperating tools, and decentralized services that will establish it as the preferred destination for creators building a more immersive Internet. It is the first provably carbon-negative blockchain in the world.

