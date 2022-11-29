Lao restaurant, brewery plan to open in Highland’s Sibley Plaza

West Seventh Street’s Sibley Plaza will get a couple of exciting new food and beverage tenants this spring.

Soul Lao, a popular Lao-cuisine-based food truck, and Wandering Leaf Brewing Co., a new brewery, are moving in next door to each other in the space that once housed Champp’s restaurant, creating a mutually beneficial relationship that they hope will bring in neighbors in St. Paul’s Highland Park and beyond.

Soul Lao’s Eric Phothisanh and Sabrina Boualaphanh say demand for the food truck is surpassing what they can accommodate.

“We’re ready to grow,” Boualaphanh said.

They’ll occupy a 1,500-square-foot space that will mostly accommodate takeout and service to the brewery.

Soul Lao began five years ago, after Phothisanh’s grandmother, who had taught him how to cook, declined quickly from dementia and died.

“It was kind of a light for my family, keeping the torch going,” he said. “It was tough to begin with — we went just off of memory and taste palate, and our family’s taste palate.”

Eventually, the pair became known for delicious Lao food — especially wings, which were based on the wings that Phothisanh’s grandmother made.

They operated a pop-up residency during the pandemic at BlackStack Brewery in St. Paul, which they said gave them more traction.

Phothisanh and Boualaphanh say they are excited to introduce more people to Lao food, which occupies its own lane in Asian cooking.

“We’re a very humble and proud people, for sure,” Phothisanh said. “For the first couple of years we were open, people didn’t know Lao food. They called it Thai food or southeast Asian food. Because of French colonization, everything got mixed. Lao food definitely comes from humble beginnings, but it’s its own thing.”

One of the most important pieces of building that signature Lao flavor is padaek, the Lao version of fish sauce. Like many Lao people, Phothisanh and Boualaphanh make their own.

“We use a lof of that (fish sauce) in our cooking,” Boualaphanh said. “Any Lao household, there will be a bucket of a fermented fish sauce that they age. My grandma has buckets that are older than 30 years old. It’s kind of like wine, the more you age it the better it is.”

Besides wings, the pair plans to offer Nam Khao (crispy coconut rice with cured pork), another item fans of Soul Lao have come to know. They’re also excited to ramp up their production of Lao sausage, flavored with aromatics like lemongrass, lime leaves, garlic and dill, which had been limited because of the time and storage required to make it.

And new beer-friendly items — such as stuffed wings, egg rolls, drunken mussels, papaya salad and garlic noodles — will be aimed at brewery customers.

That brewery is a collaboration between friends Rob Reisdorf and Matt Holton, who were brewing together every week during the pandemic.

Holton, who has a horticulture degree and worked in the Minnesota wine industry, has been brewing for about 13 years.

Reisdorf worked as an IT developer at the University of Minnesota, and got his master’s degree in management of technology. He was headed down a corporate road until the pandemic made him rethink his plan.

“After about a year of brewing together, we thought, ‘Let’s put a business plan together,’” Reisdorf said. “We had some contacts in industry, and just went for it.”

Those contacts included being friends with the brewer at Wooden Ship Brewing in Linden Hills, who allowed them to learn how to use commercial-sized brewing equipment.

“They’ve been really great mentors and coaches,” Holton said.

The brewery has seating for 120 with a capacity of about 220, with more to come on the patio, which will be sizable.

Holton plans to use his horticulture degree to bring a lot of greenery to the space — he said there will be about 300 square feet of planters in the space, including an entire wall of more than 1,000 plants, and he envisions trailing vines hanging from the ceiling.

They’ll have a full beer menu with many different styles, but Holton said he especially enjoys making lagers, which should pair well with Soul Lao’s cuisine.

Soul Lao has started a GoFundMe to help pay for improvements to the space. For more information or to contribute, go to gofundme.com/f/soul-lao-takeout-restaurant.

Wandering Leaf is shooting for a March opening, and Soul Lao plans to open in April.