Launch of Seedstars Capital to support new fund managers worldwide • TechCrunch

The venture capital market is in the midst of a recession, but there are still many emerging fund managers. Seedstars International Ventures, the investment firm that backs high-growth startups around the world, today announced the launch of a platform called Seedstars Capital with Swiss-based investment holding company xMultiplied to help new managers funds around the world to launch funds and grow their investment businesses.

Michael Weber, co-founder of Seedstars Group and managing partner of Seedstars Capital, and Benjamin Langer, partner of Seedstars Capital, told TechCrunch in an email that “Seedstars’ mission is to impact the lives of people in emerging markets through technology and entrepreneurship”. Over the past decade, she has supported various stakeholders, primarily tech entrepreneurs, through entrepreneurial programs.

“We’ve seen so many talented entrepreneurs grow their business very quickly, at a US or European level, but unfortunately too many of them are struggling to raise capital to grow even faster. To further our mission to support them, Seedstars is now supporting the next generation of venture capital fund managers in emerging markets who will then support these promising entrepreneurs.

Seedstars Capital will seek sector and sector strategies in regions and countries such as Brazil, Nigeria, Indonesia and India. He seeks funds that target pre-seed for Series A companies because that’s where they see the biggest funding gaps and potential.

“Ideally we want to support mixed teams because we know we need a more inclusive industry,” Weber and Langer said. “We are confident that this will have a huge impact at the portfolio level and that we will be able to empower more women entrepreneurs.”

The platform will incubate, accelerate and invest in new venture capital funds in emerging markets such as Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Central and Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia. Managers have typically raised a micro-fund, already have experience as angel investors or have worked in large investment firms, and are in the process of launching their first institutional funds of between $15 and $50. millions of dollars.

Many fund managers are those that Seedstars has known for a long time “and despite their relatively limited experience, we knew they had the skills to become the best managers,” Weber and Langer said.

In fact, that’s how Seedstars International Ventures started. Weber and Langer had worked with co-founder Charlie Graham-Brown since 2014, and in 2019 launched his first global fund for emerging markets, focusing on the pre-seed phase. Last year, she launched Fund II with Patricia Sosrodjojo, which is now backed by the IFC, Rockefeller Foundation, Visa Foundation and Symbiotics, among other investors.

Seedstars Africa Ventures, which invests across the continent, was also formed in the same way. Seedstars knew Tamim El Zein and Maxime Bouan from their time working at Blue Orchard, focusing on Africa. They hired a third partner, Bruce Nsereko-Lule, and now the fund has LBO France as anchor investor.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen many exceptionally talented teams working very hard to build their ecosystems and invest in exceptional entrepreneurs in emerging markets,” Weber and Langer said. “We want to partner with them and allow them to develop their strategies and have a powerful and positive impact.”

Seedstars Capital is committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and plans to use ESG and impact considerations when selecting a diverse group of fund managers. It also plans to act as an investment catalyst with the goal of securing more than $500 million in total new funding from fund managers. According to Seedstars Capital, this will create more than 10,000 new jobs and generate more than $20 billion in additional GDP in emerging markets over the next 10 years.

Challenges that Seedstars Capital will help emerging venture capitalists solve include those like access to international funding. Since most of them typically have assets under management of less than $50 million and focus on a specific country or sector, they often rely on local individual investors, family offices and investment institutions. financing for development (DFI), which can extend fundraising periods up to 18 to 24 months.

Many emerging managers also lack access to infrastructure, even though they are good at investing in high-growth startups. This means they lack the resources to create the right supporting infrastructure for their portfolio companies and businesses, including marketing budgets, technology stacks to manage deal flow and investors, tools and the framework for measuring the positive impact of portfolio companies or a network of mentors to accompany their founders.

They also lack access to a community of people, including mentors, investors, and other managers, who can help them share best practices, deal flow, market trends, or informal events. , Weber and Lager said. “These are essential elements of building a brand that will enable managers to select the best opportunities and attract the best talent.”

Weber and Langer said Seedstars can help solve these problems because it has more than 10 years of experience in emerging markets and has accelerated or incubated more than 2,000 companies. He also has a network of over 1,000 experts and mentors and is therefore “in a unique position to become that partner who can help emerging managers thrive in the industry and grow their investment businesses institutionally.” “.

In terms of investment, Weber and Langer said Seedstars Capital had tested several models, including investing in the management company, providing storage facilities or serving as an LP.

Going forward, it will work with managers throughout the fundraising phase, providing access to the Seedstars network and connections to help funds reach their first or last close faster. It will also be an LP in all funds and plans to invest between 3% and 5% of the fund size, with the aim of increasing this allocation to up to 10% in the future.

“That said, we do not intend to become an investor and our goal will always remain the same, to work alongside the most talented emerging managers as partners in the development of their investment businesses,” said Weber and Langer.