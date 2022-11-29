Lull in Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy, aid promised – The Denver Post

By JAMEY KEATEN

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia on Monday refrained from launching a new round of expected strikes against power plants and other key infrastructure in Ukraine, as officials warned that a lingering energy crisis and water from previous attacks could lead to more evacuations from the Capital.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who is hosting the largest delegation of senior foreign officials since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a Russian invasion of Ukraine more than nine months ago, insisted that better air defenses were needed from the allies “to break this vicious cycle” of Russian air strikes. followed by Ukrainian reconstruction of damaged infrastructure.

“Every time we restore it, the Russians will destroy it,” he told his counterparts from seven Baltic and Nordic countries.

The foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Sweden, Norway and Finland have pledged more military, economic and humanitarian aid as the energy crisis worsens and forces Ukrainian forces seek to pursue a counter-offensive against Russian troops.

Sweden said it had provided a 270 million euro ($279 million) package of air defense systems, ammunition, all-terrain vehicles and personal winter gear for the troops. Finland has pledged to take in more Ukrainian refugees. In Washington, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States was working with partners and allies to provide replacement energy and water equipment to Ukraine.

In Israel – which has straddled a fine political line in the conflict – Channel 13 reported that a high-level Ukrainian delegation recently visited to discuss an Israeli commitment to provide a system that detects incoming missiles. Israel’s Defense Ministry declined to comment.

Israel has expressed support for Ukraine but has so far refused to supply it with weapons or impose sanctions on Moscow due to its sensitive ties to Russia. The Israeli and Russian armies communicate to avoid a conflict in Syria. Nor does Israel want to endanger Russia’s large Jewish community.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Sunday night that Russian troops are “preparing new strikes, and as long as they have missiles, they won’t stop”. He met senior government officials on Monday to discuss further action.

“The week ahead can be as difficult as the one that has passed,” he predicted.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has insisted that Putin intends to use frost, snow and ice to his advantage, not just on the battlefield, but against Ukrainian civilians .

“President Putin is now trying to use winter as a weapon of war against Ukraine, and it’s horrible and we have to prepare for more attacks,” he said on the eve of a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers – including those who visited Kyiv on Monday – in Bucharest, Romania. “That’s why NATO allies have stepped up their support for Ukraine.”

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said some of the city’s 3 million residents may need to be evacuated to places where essential services are less prone to shutdowns caused by missile attacks.

For weeks, Russia has pounded energy facilities around Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with missile strikes, usually on Mondays at the start of the working week, leading to power and water outages.

Based on the pattern of attacks on infrastructure and the preparation time of the Russian military, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister told state television that the next strikes could take place within a week. A Ukrainian military spokesman also told state television that Russian planes increased their activity over Ukraine on Monday.

With temperatures near freezing and expected to drop to minus 11°C (12 degrees Fahrenheit) in just over a week, international aid has increasingly focused on things like generators and transformers, to ensure power outages affect everything from kitchens to operating rooms. are as limited and short as possible. The energy situation was so dire that the Ukrainian energy trader – normally an exporter – tested importing electricity from neighboring Romania.

Putin ‘keeps trying to make Ukraine a black hole – no light, no electricity, no heating to keep Ukrainians in the dark and cold,’ EU foreign policy chief says Josep Borrell, who is leading a meeting of EU ministers in Bucharest to help Ukraine deal with its humanitarian crisis. “We must therefore continue our support by providing more equipment to Ukrainians to face the winter without electricity.”

Ukrainian energy supplier Ukrenergo said on Monday it was still 27% short of its output and that “the extent and complexity of the damage is high, and repair work continued around the clock.”

Power has been restored to 17% of residents in the southern city of Kherson, which Ukraine reclaimed earlier this month. The Russians continued to shell the city with artillery barrages from newly consolidated positions across the Dnieper. The British Ministry of Defense reported that strikes reached a record 54 on Sunday.

Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address Monday that Russian forces fired 258 times at 30 settlements in the Kherson region over the past week and damaged a water pumping station for Mykolaiv.

Ukraine’s presidential office said on Monday that at least four civilians had been killed and 11 others injured in the latest Russian attacks. He said intense fighting continued in the east, with the Russians shelling Bakhmut and Toretsk.

“People are sheltering in basements, many of which are filled with water,” Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said. “They live in catastrophic conditions without electricity or heating.”

Also on Monday, Russia denied plans to withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which it has occupied since the early days of the war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters that it was pointless to look for signs of withdrawal from the factory “when there are none and there can be no not be”.

Peskov’s comments were in response to Ukrainian claims that Russian forces had to withdraw from the plant as they faced a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The plant was closed due to repeated bombings, for which Russia and Ukraine traded blame. The UN’s nuclear watchdog and international leaders have urged Russia to demilitarize the plant to avert a nuclear disaster, but Moscow has rejected the demands, arguing it must keep troops there to ensure its safety.

Also on Monday, a Russian official told the Tass news agency that nuclear workers who have refused to sign contracts with a Russian company claiming to have taken over operations at the plant are barred from entry.

