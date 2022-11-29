Major Media Urges Us To End Prosecution Of Julian Assange

The United States should end the prosecution of Julian Assange, major US and European media outlets that had worked with the WikiLeaks founder said on Monday, citing press freedom concerns.

“This indictment sets a dangerous precedent and threatens to undermine the United States’ First Amendment and the freedom of the press,” said the editors and publishers of The Guardian, The New York Times, Le Monde, Der Spiegeland El País said in an open letter.

Assange is wanted by US authorities on 18 counts, including an espionage charge, related to WikiLeaks’ release of confidential US military files and diplomatic cables. His supporters say he is an anti-establishment hero who fell victim to speaking out against US wrongdoing, including in the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Monday marked 12 years since these outlets collaborated to publish excerpts from more than 250,000 documents obtained by Assange in the “Cablegate” leak.

The material was leaked to WikiLeaks by then-US soldier Chelsea Manning and revealed the inner workings of US diplomacy around the world. The documents revealed “international corruption, diplomatic scandals and espionage cases,” the letter said.

In August, a group of journalists and lawyers sued the CIA and its former director, Mike Pompeo, over allegations that the intelligence agency spied on them when they visited Assange during his stay at the embassy. from Ecuador to London.

Assange spent seven years in the embassy before being dragged out and imprisoned in 2019 for breaching bail conditions. He remained in prison in London while his extradition case is decided. If extradited to the United States, he faces a sentence of up to 175 years in a maximum-security US prison.

His legal team appealed to the High Court in London to block his extradition in a legal battle that has been going on for more than a decade.

“Publishing is not a crime,” the media said in their Monday letter.