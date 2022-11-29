Metallica will hit the road for a world tour that includes two 2024 shows at U.S. Bank Stadium

After helping to open U.S. Bank Stadium as the second act ever to headline the venue in 2016, Metallica is coming back for a two-night stand at the stadium on Aug. 16 and 18, 2024.

There’s good and bad news for fans seeking tickets for the shows, which are nearly two years away. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are playing on an in-the-round setup, with a VIP general admission area inside the center of the stage. That means they’ll be able to sell tickets around the stadium’s entire bowl, upping the capacity from the 48,492 they attracted in 2016 to somewhere in the 65,000-70,000 range. (Garth Brooks drew 140,000 to a pair of in-the-round shows in 2019, although it seems likely Metallica will have a larger stage.)

So there will be plenty of tickets out there for sale. However, at least initially, fans only have the option to buy two-night packages. Metallica is promising completely different set lists each night and is offering discounts to fans under the age of 16. In the tour announcement, the band said the dates are the only ones planned for the next two years and they’re only playing 10 U.S. cities – and 14 North American cities in total – meaning the local dates will likely draw out-of-towners.

As has become custom for large local concerts, neither the venue nor promoters announced prices for tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster. Citi cardholders have access to a presale that runs from 2 p.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday. Pantera and Wolfgang Van Halen’s band Mammoth open the first night, with Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills warming the stage the second night.

Assuming the shows don’t sell out, single-day tickets will go on sale Jan. 20.

The tour supports Metallica’s 12th album, “72 Seasons,” which is due out April 14. The first single, “Lux Aeterna,” hit streaming services on Monday. Produced by Greg Fidelman with band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the 12-track album clocks in at more than 77 minutes and is the band’s first new full-length since 2016’s “Hardwired … To Self-Destruct.”

Here’s the music video for Lux Aeterna: